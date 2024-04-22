Distractify
Home > FYI

What Is "Ozempic Face"? It’s a New Buzzy Side Effect of the Popular Weight Loss Drug

Fans think that some of their favorite A-listers are sporting new facial features.

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Apr. 22 2024, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne with Ozzie Osbourne's The Icon Award poses backstage during the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse on November 23, 2023 in London
Source: Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne, who has admitted to using Ozempic

We've all heard of the trendy, celebrity-embraced weight-loss drug called Ozempic.

Many are also becoming aware of potential side effects from taking the medication, which was originally created to help people with type 2 diabetes.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

One side effect that is trending? So-called "Ozempic face." Indeed, it seems everyone is talking about certain stars who are apparently sporting the look, including Sharon Osbourne and Scott Disick.

Read on to learn more about what Ozempic face is, and see pictures of A-listers with the supposed characteristics of Ozempic face.

Scott Disick stands in front of his car wearing puffer jacket and hat
Source: Instagram

Scott Disick, who has never said he's taken Ozempic

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is Ozempic face?

According to the Daily Mail, due to the purported rampant use of the weight loss drug Ozempic in Hollywood circles, fans are starting to see their favorite A-listers sporting some new facial features, like sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks, and saggy skin.

This is typical of course of a person who loses a lot of weight, according to New Jersey–based plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham.

As the physician told the outlet, "Ozempic face is essentially the same characteristics that we see when patients have rapid or regular weight loss."

Article continues below advertisement

"We see a loss of volume in the face, and when we lose fat in the face we see signs like the cheeks are more sunken in, more sagging skin, and a general hollowing out of the features," Dr. Ramanadham continued, who added that this can make a person "look older" due to the loss of fat in the cheeks.

Meanwhile, experts who spoke with the Daily Mail said some celebrities may be counteracting the sunken look that results from Ozempic by using plastic surgery methods such as fillers.

Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Simpson in black dress in 2019 and in 2024 wearing red dress
Source: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson in 2019 and in 2024; she has never said she uses Ozempic.

Before and after pictures of "Ozempic face" seem to tell the tale.

Amid chatter of Ozempic face, one person whose name has come to the forefront is Jessica Simpson.

She lost 100 pounds according to her own admission, but credits exercise and healthy eating, as well as "willpower," and has never said she uses Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, other stars have openly discussed their use of the drug, including Tracy Morgan and Kelly Osbourne.

As Kelly previously told E! Online, "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?"

Kelly Osbourne wearing white shirt in 2022 and in a black dress in 2024
Source: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne in 2022 and in 2024; she has been open about taking Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

She also opined, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

On social media, fans are sounding off on Ozempic face, with some saying the look is just not flattering. "I'd rather be fat than have Ozempic face," one person said on X.

Article continues below advertisement

To be fair, many social media users are pointing out that no matter how you lose weight, your face may tend to exhibit similar features, and reason that Ozempic face is simply a fear-mongering term, or a means of getting clicks.

A final word on the phenomenon: Ozempic face is seemingly not the most troubling potential side effect of the drug. Among the more concerning issues is that upon stopping Ozempic, people tend to gain the weight back, per Health.

Severe stomach conditions have also been reported among users, according to a 2023 study.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Everyone Is Hating on Mindy Kaling and Not Just for 'Velma' — We Dig Into the Controversy

‘RHONJ’s’ Jennifer Fessler Said Unknowingly Taking a Weight Loss Drug Had “Many Positives”

I Hate to Break It to You, but It’s Also Gross to Judge Someone for Losing Weight

Latest FYI News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.