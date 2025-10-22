Meet 'America's Got Talent' Season 11 Winner Grace VanderWaal's Siblings Grace VanderWaal's siblings praised her for her 2016 'AGT' win. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 22 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gracevanderwaal

When Grace VanderWaal won Season 11 of America's Got Talent in 2016 at the age of 12, she could have accepted her win and received minor fame as a result. Instead, she continued to thrive as a musician and made music for years afterward. Because of her fame, fans have lots of questions about the singer, like who Grace VanderWaal's siblings are and how close she is to her family.

On AGT, Grace's talent was singing. More specifically, it was singing with a ukulele in hand. It landed her in the finals and allowed her to take home the win. Along the way, she had plenty of support from her family. And, although Grace's siblings aren't in the public eye like she remains to be today, they openly cheered her on.

Grace VanderWaal has two siblings.

Grace's two older siblings are her brother, Jakob VanderWaal, and her sister, Olivia VanderWaal. Although they both appear to keep low profiles on social media and in real life, when Grace won AGT, Jakob spoke about her in a YouTube video that was posted by the Camden Military School, where he was enrolled at the time of the competition.

"It's the proudest I've ever been of anything in my life just to be here brother," Jakob says in the video. He also talks about Grace being "fearless" as the younger sibling and being willing to try new things and take on challenges. Part of that, as a child, according to Jakob, was because of the encouragement and maybe even a little teasing from her older siblings.

Although Olivia doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts, an Instagram that was last updated in 2019 features some photos of Olivia and even a group picture from her graduation with Jakob and Grace by her side. And, around the time AGT aired, Grace shared a funny video of Olivia on X (formerly Twitter), in which Olivia plays two recorder instruments with her nose.

In 2020, a user in a Facebook fan group about Grace shared a video from an Instagram Live that Olivia and Grace did at the time. Per the post, the sisters were known for going live together to interact with fans or just talk about random things. It showed how close the sisters are, and fans got to know Olivia that way.

Grace VanderWaal's mom's death hit her hard.

On Oct. 21, 2025, Grace shared an Instagram post about the loss of her mother, Tina VanderWaal. Under a handful of photos and videos with her mother, Grace wrote, "Can't yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don't know how to move forward without you. I love you."