"Tainted Love" Artist Dave Ball Dies at 66 — What Was the Cause of Death? The Soft Cell artist died on Oct. 22, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @daveballelectro

Music fans are mourning the loss of Soft Cell artist Dave Ball. The musician died at the age of 66 on Oct. 22, 2025, following a long illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Dave was an iconic artist whose cover of Gloria Jones's song "Tainted Love" dominated the radio in the 1980s and became a smash hit. As the world learns of his untimely passing, fans want to know what caused the synth player's death.

Source: Instagram / @daveballelectro

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Ball's cause of death has not yet revealed.

Dave's cause of death hasn't been publicly announced, but according to his bandmate and the other half of Soft Cell, Marc Almond, he had been "ill for a long while and his health had been in slow decline over recent years." Pink News reports that in 2022, Dave was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis after a fall, and he was placed in an induced coma. According to The BBC, Dave was in a coma for seven months, and his Instagram page also noted that he'd been receiving physiotherapy treatments.

Back in 2023, Dave spoke about the fall to The Yorkshire Post. "I fractured lower vertebrae in my spine and cracked about five ribs and broke my wrist," he said. "I managed to damage myself quite a bit." Dave died just weeks after performing a show with Soft Cell at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames. Marc gave a moving tribute to his bandmate on his website.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with the greatest sadness that the other half of Soft Cell, the wonderful, brilliant musical genius David Ball, died peacefully in his sleep," he wrote, in part. He also noted that the group had just completed an album days before Dave's death. "It is most heartbreaking, particularly at this time, that Dave was in a great place emotionally, feeling focused and happy with the new album, 'Danceteria,' that we literally had only just completed days ago."

Article continues below advertisement

"I listened to the complete album for the first time yesterday," he continued. "It makes me so sad, as this would have been a great uplifting year for him, and I can take solace that he heard this finished record and felt it was a great piece of work. Dave's music is better than ever — his tunes, his hooks unmistakably Soft Cell. Yet he always took it to a different level."