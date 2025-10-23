Distractify
Home > Entertainment

"Tainted Love" Artist Dave Ball Dies at 66 — What Was the Cause of Death?

The Soft Cell artist died on Oct. 22, 2025.

By

Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET

What Is Dave Ball's Cause of Death?
Source: Instagram / @daveballelectro

Music fans are mourning the loss of Soft Cell artist Dave Ball. The musician died at the age of 66 on Oct. 22, 2025, following a long illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Dave was an iconic artist whose cover of Gloria Jones's song "Tainted Love" dominated the radio in the 1980s and became a smash hit. As the world learns of his untimely passing, fans want to know what caused the synth player's death.

Dave Ball on Instagram.
Source: Instagram / @daveballelectro
Article continues below advertisement

Dave Ball's cause of death has not yet revealed.

Dave's cause of death hasn't been publicly announced, but according to his bandmate and the other half of Soft Cell, Marc Almond, he had been "ill for a long while and his health had been in slow decline over recent years." Pink News reports that in 2022, Dave was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis after a fall, and he was placed in an induced coma. According to The BBC, Dave was in a coma for seven months, and his Instagram page also noted that he'd been receiving physiotherapy treatments.

Back in 2023, Dave spoke about the fall to The Yorkshire Post.

"I fractured lower vertebrae in my spine and cracked about five ribs and broke my wrist," he said. "I managed to damage myself quite a bit."

Dave died just weeks after performing a show with Soft Cell at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames. Marc gave a moving tribute to his bandmate on his website.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with the greatest sadness that the other half of Soft Cell, the wonderful, brilliant musical genius David Ball, died peacefully in his sleep," he wrote, in part. He also noted that the group had just completed an album days before Dave's death.

"It is most heartbreaking, particularly at this time, that Dave was in a great place emotionally, feeling focused and happy with the new album, 'Danceteria,' that we literally had only just completed days ago."

Article continues below advertisement

"I listened to the complete album for the first time yesterday," he continued. "It makes me so sad, as this would have been a great uplifting year for him, and I can take solace that he heard this finished record and felt it was a great piece of work. Dave's music is better than ever — his tunes, his hooks unmistakably Soft Cell. Yet he always took it to a different level."

Marc also spoke of his and Dave's adventures over the last nearly 50 years, including their early days in New York City and their "obnoxious and difficult" early days, and their shared "sense of humor."

"He really was the heart of Soft Cell," he noted. "I always really thought it was his baby."

"My thoughts are with his family at this time," he concluded. "Thank you, Dave, for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn't be where I am without you."

Soft Cell's album "Danceteria" is scheduled to be released in the Spring of 2026.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Sombr TikTok Drama Explodes After Fan Says He “Dances Like Napoleon Dynamite”

What Happened Between Kevin McCall and Chris Brown? Inside Their Messy Fallout

Grammy Award-Winning Merengue Singer Was Elvis Crespo Married Twice in His Life

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.