What Happened Between Kevin McCall and Chris Brown? Inside Their Messy Fallout

Although the severed relationships between celebrity women seem to get far more attention, there are just as many fallouts that have occurred between men in the industry, as evidenced by the long-standing beef between former R&B artist, songwriter and producer Kevin McCall and Chris Brown.

The beef, which has been going on between the two for 15 years, was recently reignited during Kevin’s appearance on a podcast, where he revealed his current financial situation. Let’s break down what happened between the former friends and collaborators.

What happened between Kevin McCall and Chris Brown?

In 2010 and 2011, Kevin McCall was thrust into the mainstream when he collaborated with Chris Brown as a singer, songwriter, and producer on the songs "Deuces" and “Strip.”

Soon after “Strip” was released, the two ended their working and professional relationship. Fifteen years later, Kevin has maintained that in addition to still being owed money from Chris, the R&B star changed and let fame go to his head.

In October 2025, Kevin made an appearance on a podcast and tearfully explained the pair’s fallout.

Appearing on the Back on Figg podcast on Monday, Oct. 20, Kevin revealed that he is currently in dire financial straits due to Chris allegedly owing him thousands for his past contributions to Chris’s work. "Why the f--k I got an EBT card and this [n-word] is at Breezy Bowl and made 90-whatever-the-f--k million?," Kevin said of his financial situation, per Complex.

Source: Mega

"I can't even get nothing. Bro, man. Y'all [n-words] wanna see a [n-word] cry on here so y'all can think I'm a b---h," he continued. "That s--t ain't fair, [n-word]!"

Following his interview, Kevin received an apparent response from Chris and also from Young Thug.

After his interview made the rounds, Young Thug took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer Kevin financial support. "Kevin McCall hit me my [n-word], I’ll give u the 25k u need, and I no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. [N-word] is busy sometimes brada," the rapper, who also worked with Chris, wrote.

Kevin McCall hit me my nigga, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. Niggas is busy sometimes brada — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 21, 2025 Source: X: @youngthug

Meanwhile, Chris took the subliminal approach regarding his response by posting a message to his Instagram Stories following the interview and seemingly addressed Kevin — but stopped short of mentioning him by name. “Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE [sly grin emoji],” Chris wrote, per The Shade Room.