Sombr TikTok Drama Explodes After Fan Says He “Dances Like Napoleon Dynamite”

If you're not glued to TikTok all day, this might’ve flown under your radar. Music lovers got stuck in the middle of a heated internet feud between a young singer and a frustrated fan. The artist at the center of this firestorm? A 20-year-old singer known as Sombr, the guy behind viral tracks like "Back to Friends" and "Undressed." However, it wasn’t his music that lit up everyone’s FYPs. It was his response to a scathing review from a 25-year-old fan who claimed his concert was “one of the worst experiences of [her] life.”

In her brutal review, she called the singer “cringe,” referred to him as “Slender Man,” and likened his dance moves to Napoleon Dynamite. The review seemingly struck a nerve with the singer, who took to his TikTok account to rant about the situation. What started as one fan’s brutally honest opinion of Sombr’s concert spiraled into full-blown TikTok drama, complete with accusations of body shaming, claims of industry plants, and debates about who concerts are even for.

This TikTok drama began when a scathing review of one of Sombr’s concerts went viral.

It all started when TikTok user @meganator__ posted a now-viral video about her experience seeing Sombr live at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. She described it bluntly as “one of the worst experiences of [her] life,” and made it clear she wasn’t exaggerating. “By far, genuinely, the worst concert I’ve ever been to in my life, for a multitude of reasons,” she said.

Her biggest issue? She felt the show was made for kids — and not in a cool, nostalgic way. “I don’t really go to concerts that often,” she admitted, “but this one … it was not the vibes. If you are an adult … stick to Spotify.” She criticized Sombr’s “super vulgar” stage banter, including moments when he encouraged the audience to “bark,” and questioned whether he was even ready for a career in live performance. “He’s maybe too young. Maybe he has to grow into it. I don’t know.”

Then came the moment that sent the video into viral territory. She called him “Slender Man.” She called him “cringe.” She recalled her boyfriend holding up a picture of Napoleon Dynamite in the middle of the show. From that point on, she couldn’t unsee the comparison. “He dances like Napoleon Dynamite,” she said. “Cringe kid. Really cringe kid.” The video exploded on TikTok. It wasn’t long before someone brought it to Sombr’s attention, and he responded.

The drama escalated when Sombr posted his own response — and made it personal.

Sombr’s reply started casually but quickly took a sharp turn. “I thought I was chronically online,” he said, “but it’s just come to my attention that there’s a TikTok drama going around because a 25-year-old attended my concert and was basically complaining that there were too many tweens there, I was making too many brainrot jokes, and she just thought it was a cringe concert.”

He didn’t stop there. Sombr claimed the review had triggered a wave of hate — and accused @meganator__ of body shaming him. “It’s kind of started a massive body shaming hate train directed towards me on a lot of videos of me on the internet right now.” Then came the line that really set off debate: “If you’re 25 years old and you’re going to come to my concert and not expect people younger than you to be there, when I — the artist — am five years younger than you, it’s just a skill issue.”

He wrapped his video with a mix of defense and idealism. He said people who attend his concerts should know what to expect. “I mean, anyone who knows me knows I’ve never uttered a serious word in my life.” He concluded by encouraging her to “live a little” and “enjoy life.” Likewise, he added that people of all genders, races, ages, and sexualities were welcome to attend his concerts.

The drama got even messier when she clapped back and came for his PR team.

Turns out, the drama wasn’t over. The TikToker saw his video and decided to double down with a follow-up. The too long, didn’t read version? She wasn’t impressed. “This guy made a ‘response video,’ especially calling me geriatric for being 25 and addressing none of the points I actually said in my video.” She exclaimed before pointing out that he needed to get a new PR team. Furthermore, she asked if the body shaming he accused her of was “in the room with us.”

She continued to rant: “You would have thought by watching that that I put out a 10-minute diss about how he looks. Like holy victim. All I said was he dances like Napoleon Dynamite and looks like Slender Man. Sorry!” She was far from finished as she proceeded to accuse the young singer of trying to “outwoke” her by pivoting the conversation to identity and inclusion. “Who on earth was talking about that? What? Anything to avoid being a creep, huh?”

Using his own words, she noted the only real "skill issue" was his ability to respond to her video without actually addressing any of the issues she had with his concert. For example, she pointed out that he acknowledged his fans were mostly tweens. Then, she questioned why he made so many comments and jokes that were wildly inappropriate for that tween audience he knew he had. When she concluded her response, she added that he wasn’t giving the cute, edgy vibes he thought he was. “It gives insecure and entitled.”

Saw a (25yr/o) girl on tiktok talkin about how she went to a sombr concert only to realise his main demographic is TWEENS-MANS DONG THIS SINGING FOR TWEENS pic.twitter.com/8hlUTHhb2I — Bob🇮🇪🤝🏼🇵🇸 (@bobbynhoe) October 16, 2025

TikTok is all over the place with how to feel about the drama.

With this beef happening in such a public forum, it should come as a surprise to no one that the rest of the internet would chime in. Some came to Sombr’s defense, calling Meg’s review “ageist” and praising him for even addressing the drama at all. Others thought Sombr overreacted. “It was one woman’s opinion.” Furthermore, some took issue with the singer fixating on her age, noting that she wasn’t that much older than he was.

a girl on tiktok made a video criticising Sombr on few things including making very inappropriate jokes to an audience of 13-16 yr olds during his concert and he responded addressing everything EXCEPT the jokes 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sY0AweztDE — Alex 💕 (she/they) spn s10 (@ST4RSTRVCKK) October 20, 2025