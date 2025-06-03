The Internet Wants Landon Canceled, but Who Is He and What Did He Do? "The whole world is Landon's opp." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 3 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@LandonMC

A new trend has emerged on TikTok called the "Landon Is Not Allowed' trend, and it centers around canceling a guy named Landon, who, apparently, is being uninvited from everywhere, including TikTok itself. If you’ve seen clips floating around about this guy and the brief explanations some creators have given about him being rejected by the world, you’re probably wondering who Landon is, and what exactly he did.

As it turns out, Landon, full name Landon Nickerson, is actually a pretty big YouTuber with nearly 3 million subscribers. He’s been accused of cheating on his wife, Liz, also a big-time YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers, while she was four months pregnant. Since the cancel efforts have spread like wildfire, Landon’s come forward with his own statements, and honestly, it’s sounding pretty messy. Let’s get to know Landon before diving into his business and break down the Liz drama.

Who is Landon and why is he not welcome on TikTok?

Source: YouTube/Thewizardliz Landon Nickerson and his wife Liz.

Here's the scoop. So, Landon Nickerson is married to a woman named Liz, commonly known across the internet as The Wizard Liz. She has over 5 million followers on Instagram and is known for pushing motivational content. She and Landon met online via social media DMs while they were in and out of relationships, according to a Q&A they did together in May 2025. At some point, though, they found their way to each other, got married, and conceived.

But Landon allegedly cheated on Liz while she was four months pregnant, and the internet is going to bat for Liz, everything from dropping shameful comments in Landon’s comment sections to literally trying to unwelcome him from TikTok.

It’s not entirely clear what happened between Landon and Liz (or if they’re still together), but based on Liz’s latest Instagram posts and captions, it’s obvious something went down. In one video clip of her and Landon, she captioned it, "You fall in love with a pair of eyes, then become blind to all others," and she also wrote, "I was too blind."

Apparently, Landon was (allegedly) messaging a woman on Snapchat, also a longtime follower, and Liz found out. And her latest content certainly hints at her trying to move forward without him. So that’s the tea on Landon and Liz. And while the drama definitely isn’t helping Landon’s image, he’s decided he’s done being quiet.

Landon Nickerson is now bringing up a past abusive relationship amid the cheating drama with Liz.

With all the drama unfolding around Landon and Liz, which he’s acknowledged something happened in his Instagram Stories, he’s also not just sitting back and letting people take constant swings at him.

That said, he’s not exactly defending the cheating claims either. Instead, Landon is bringing up a past, allegedly abusive relationship, claiming the person he was with before Liz is using the whole "Cancel Landon" movement as an opportunity to leak his personal information. "She wants to personally and monetarily benefit from my image," he wrote in an Instagram Story on June 2, 2025.

