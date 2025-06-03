Jen Hamilton Is Refreshingly Open About Politics — Here’s Where She Stands "Being pro-choice doesn’t mean that you’re pro-abortion." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 3 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_jen_hamilton_

Influencer and labor and delivery nurse Jen Hamilton has built a pretty significant following on TikTok. So when she hits "share" on anything political, it’s bound to get serious attention. That’s exactly what happened on June 1, 2025, when she posted a TikTok reading a Bible verse about how generous and giving Jesus was to all people, while also calling out the Trump administration and those who support it for being divided and lacking compassion.

The video was a reply to a comment from someone who said they love both MAGA and Jesus but are "exhausted from liberal nonsense" — presumably in response to a previous post where Jen had mentioned MAGA and Jesus in the same context. Given Jen’s reply, you might be wondering where she really stands on the political spectrum. Here’s what she’s said.

Jen Hamilton’s take on politics seems pretty fair.

Like many people, Jen Hamilton positions herself in the middle of the political spectrum. She’s not far right or far left, just firmly centered, with strong opinions and beliefs, but also the decency to respect others and listen to their viewpoints without pushing her own or making others feel wrong for theirs. Simply put, she comes across as politically fair.

When it comes to party affiliation, Jen seems to vote based on the issues, not the label. For example, in the 2024 election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, she voted for Harris because of the issues her administration intended to address, according to a September 2024 Instagram post.

But it’s clear that Jen could shift political sides depending on who plans to tackle the topics she cares about most. She’s explained that her top priorities are her kids and her patients, so naturally, she supports candidates who aim to protect and support both.

In that same video, she emphasized that school safety is a top concern for her. She noted that while some people are worried about a "gay agenda," her focus is on making sure her children are safe at school. Jen said she respects that others might have different concerns, but for her, safety comes first.

She also mentioned that she likes to make decisions "based on things that are happening in reality and not really scary things that are not happening." As an example, she pointed to school shootings as a real issue, versus the idea that kids are suddenly coming home and announcing they’re switching genders. While she acknowledged that the idea of a child changing their gender can be scary for some, how often is that actually happening?

Jen Hamilton is very big on advocating for patient rights.

Another factor Jen considers when deciding how to vote is whether a politician’s agenda supports patients having control over their own medical decisions. She believes people should be able to make choices for themselves, without the government stepping in to decide for them.

Take for instance the strict abortion laws that have contributed to the deaths of some women because doctors were afraid to intervene due to legal restrictions. Jen has made it clear she will always advocate for her patients to have the right to make their own choices.

She also clarified that while she supports the right to choose, "Being pro-choice doesn’t mean that you’re pro-abortion. It just means you trust women to be able to make those decisions for themselves," she said, adding, "Nobody is getting abortions for fun."