Unhinged Videos of Daniel Larson Are Taking Over TikTok — But Who Is He Really? Who exactly is Daniel Larson and why is he all over TikTok? By Trisha Faulkner Published June 10 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET

If you’ve spent more than a few minutes on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Daniel Larson. He’s not a creator in the traditional sense — no trends, no polished content — but his face is everywhere. Disjointed videos. Shirtless live streams. Meltdowns in public. For some users, his clips have become so common on their FYP, they’ve taken to Reddit asking, “What’s the deal with this guy?” Others already think they know: rumors swirl about criminal behavior, disturbing confessions, and a supposed history of stalking.

Here’s the thing — once you start digging, the story isn’t that simple. Furthermore, it isn’t funny either. Daniel is not just another viral personality. He’s a seemingly unwell man who has become the subject of widespread internet mockery, mass trolling, and unchecked rumors.

Daniel Larson’s TikTok rise began as a spectacle — then spiraled into something darker.

Daniel first showed up online as a musician and self-described public figure. He posted vlogs, declared a presidential run, and made erratic claims on TikTok under the handle @mrpresidentdaniellarson. According to the Fandom Wiki, his videos started gaining traction in 2020. It wasn’t because of his talent — it was because of how strange and disjointed his content was.

It didn’t take long for trolls to find him. Accounts were created to impersonate managers, prank him into absurd challenges, or coax him into making outlandish public statements. Clips of him reacting to these setups went viral repeatedly, and compilations started popping up on YouTube and Reddit. In many of these videos, he appears confused, agitated, or not in a healthy state of mind.

It’s hard to separate what’s real from what’s rumor — but that’s part of the problem.

Unfortunately, it is a bit difficult to separate fact from fiction when it comes to who Daniel really is. Per chatter on multiple Reddit threads, rumors claim he admitted to using a Pinterest account to follow inappropriate content involving minors. There, however, are no major news outlets or law enforcement sources reporting that Daniel has been charged or even investigated for any crimes involving children.

So, where do these rumors come from? Internet forums. Deep-cut YouTube videos. Screenshots that lack clear sourcing. In some cases, users say they watched him acknowledge certain accounts as his — but again, these are unverified and completely disconnected from any legal action. That doesn’t make the claims false, but it means they should be treated as speculation, not fact.

Furthermore, Daniel took to YouTube in May 2021, claiming the accusations against him were false. Daniel insisted in many different videos that he had been bullied by various companies over the years to make claims that were not true.

Taking all of that into consideration, Daniel has been arrested — but for something entirely unrelated. According to both UNILAD and the Daily Camera, Daniel was taken into custody in Colorado in May 2024 for allegedly making threats involving explosives against the White House and FBI headquarters. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered a mental health evaluation. He remains in custody as of the latest reporting.