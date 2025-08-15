Jackie Bezos's Net Worth Grew After She and Her Husband Invested in Amazon — Details "When we come together, we are bigger than the problems facing us. Let’s make the impossible, possible." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 15 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeffbezos

On Aug. 14, 2025, Jeff Bezos shared the news of his mother's death in a moving tribute to her on Instagram. She died at the age of 91 after a years-long struggle with Lewy body dementia. Jackie Bezos had her son when she was only 17. The marriage to Jeff's father didn't last long, which resulted in Jackie briefly raising him as a single parent. While taking night classes and working at a bank during the day, Jackie met Miguel Bezos, whose own shift at the bank overlapped hers.

Jackie and Miguel got married when Jeff was 4 years old and went on to have two children together. They were still married when she died. It's clear from Jeff's numerous social media posts about his parents that he loved them both very much. One thing Jeff left out in his eulogy was the fact that Jackie and Miguel were early investors in Amazon, which allowed it to grow to the massive corporation it is today. What was Jackie's net worth at the time of her death? Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Jackie Bezos's net worth.

In 1995, Miguel and Jackie wrote two checks to their son Jeff. They totaled $245,573 and were the first investment in Amazon. He told his parents this could fail, but promised them six percent equity in the company. Not only did Amazon succeed, but it would eventually make Jackie a billionaire. According to Bloomberg, the shares in Amazon stock were worth about $15 billion at the time of her death.

Jackie Bezos Investor and philanthropist Net worth: $15 billion Jackie Bezos helped provide the initial investment used to launch Amazon. She is also a philanthropist and co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation. Birth date: Dec. 29, 1946 Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Birth name: Jacklyn Gise Father: Lawrence Preston Gise Mother: Mattie Louise Strait Gise Marriages: Ted Jorgensen (m. 1963; div. 1965); Miguel Gezos (m. 1968) Children: Jeff Bezos, Christina Bezos, and Mark Bezos Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Elizabeth University

In 2000, Jackie and Miguel, along with their children, created the Bezos Family Foundation. As president of the foundation, Jackie focused on two areas of interest. The first was Vroom, a "global early learning initiative that translates leading brain research into accessible, actionable tips to nurture children’s growing minds," per the company. The second, the Bezos Scholars Program, supported students in the United States and Africa.

Jackie Bezos was deeply committed to her philanthropic work.

On the website for the Bezos Family Foundation, a quote from Jackie perfectly explains who she was and what she believed in. "Together, we can change the trajectory of an entire generation," she said. "We are not just building brains, we are building the future. Each of us has a role to play, and it will take all of us to really make a difference."

Jackie and the Bezos Family Foundation partnered with Seattle's Fred Hutch Cancer Center, which helps lead breakthrough immunotherapy treatments using the body's own immune system to attack cancerous cells. In October 2022, the foundation "committed $710.5 million over the next decade to accelerate Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center’s multifaceted approach to scientific discovery," per the cancer center's website.