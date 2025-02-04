Bill Gates and Paula Hurd's Relationship Timeline Is Filled With Plenty of Great Moments Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are "having fun" together! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 4 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in 2021, former Microsoft executive Bill Gates always planned on finding love again. Fortunately, he has done just that with Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple has been together for quite a few years now, so we think now is the perfect time to take a stroll down memory lane! So, here's a closer look at Bill Gates and Paula Hurd's relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

September 2022: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are spotted at the Laver Cup.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were first seen together in public in September 2022 at the Laver Cup in London. The lovers were spotted spending time together and watching a tennis match at the O2 Arena.

February 2023: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd's relationship is officially confirmed.

After being seen together on several more times, including at the Australian Open in January 2023, a source close to Bill Gates and Paula Hurd confirmed their relationship. At the time, the insider told People that their relationship was "widely known." A friend of the couple also told The Daily Mail that Bill and Paula were "inseparable" and had already "been together over a year."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

July 2023: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd spark engagement rumors.

Five months after officially confirming their relationship, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd fueled engagement rumors when Paula was photographed wearing a ring on her left ring finger while out with Bill in New York City. At the time, a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder told People that the ring had been Paula's for years and was not an engagement ring. "Our office can confirm that the ring Mrs. Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades," the spokesperson explained.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd attend Jeff Bezos' engagement party.

In early August 2023, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement party. The private celebration was held on the Amazon founder's $500 million yacht, which was anchored off the coast of Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2024: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration.

In early March 2024, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were seen at a pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The extravagant three-day event kicked off with a performance by Rihanna.

April 2024: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd make their red carpet debut.

At the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles in April 2024, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd walked the red carpet together for the first time. Paula wowed in a black gown with feather details, while Bill looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

August 2024: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd attend the Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd attended the women's gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They were accompanied by Bill's daughter, Jennifer Gates, and her husband, Nayel Nassar. A few days earlier, on July 29, they were photographed watching men's tennis!

February 2025: Bill Gates says he's "lucky" to have Paula Hurd.