Jackie Siegel Gives an Update on Her Sprawling "Versailles" Mansion "We're getting closer." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @queenofversailles

She calls herself the "Queen of Versailles," but Jackie Siegel first gained fame on Bravo's Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. But that's not the only place she's made a name for herself. She is also known for her super-hit documentary which follows the build of her house, The Queen of Versailles.

These days, she's less Below Deck and more Versailles. She recently posted an update about the build of her mansion, and fans are having some mixed reactions about it. Here's what we know about the update of her mansion and the way fans are reacting to her ongoing sprawling build.

Jackie Siegel updates followers on her mansion, "Versailles."

In January 2025, Jackie took to social media to update fans on the build that fans have been following for years. Jackie and her husband, Westgate Resorts owner David Siegel, first started construction on the sprawling property back in 2004, and it continues to this day.

The property is located at 6121 Kirkstone Lane, Windermere, Fla., in a gated community of Lake Butler Sound in Orange County. Construction paused in 2009 with the economic downturn but resumed in 2013. Although several completion dates have been offered, construction was still ongoing in January 2025.

On Instagram, she updated fans with a sweeping video showing a grand room with a massive chandelier. Jackie captioned the post, "I know many of you have been curious about Versailles, so here’s a little peek!" "We're getting closer," she shared excitedly. She added that there's "still a little bit of work" left to be done, before running to catch the elevator. Yes, elevator. In the video, the home's walls and ceilings looked to be nearing completion in some areas, while others still sported unfinished drywall.

Fan opinions on Jackie's mansion are mixed.

Fan reactions to the video seem to be a little mixed, with some questioning Jackie and David's taste. Most people who have followed Jackie's house progression from the beginning are eager to see it completed.

Many fans shared their excitement and curiosity. One wrote, "Hopefully we get a Season 2 on Discovery," while another mused, "I hope you do another show so we can see it complete. Beautiful. You did an awesome job." That same fan then scolded the naysayers, adding, "Sad jealous people have the urge to post negative post, I often wonder how boring their lives are to step so low and follow people they aren't fans of. Tisk tisk."

And those naysayers were out in force, with one writing of the lavish gold decor, "All that money with no taste." Another opined, "Nah. Many people agree. Wealth is wasted on rich people."