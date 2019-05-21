'Jailbirds's Rebecca "Baby Girl" Temme Was Just Found Guilty and Will Be Sentenced in June

Netflix's newest docuseries Jailbirds has everyone talking. Whether you've heard about how problematic or exploitative the series is or whether you binged through the whole thing while waiting for the next season of OITNB, chances are you've heard about it one way or another.

One inmate in particular — Rebecca "Baby Girl" Temme, 36 — is on everyone's lips lately because of the violent crime she committed, for which she was just recently found guilty. What was Rebecca Temme's crime and where is she now? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Netflix

Rebecca Temme's Crime When we first meet Rebecca, she's being held in AdSeg (Administrative Segregation), or what most laypeople would think of as solitary confinement. We're first introduced to her by way of Sergeant Hernandez, who declares they've found .01 grams of heroin after doing a shakedown of her cell.

She hopes to "be reclassified as a high GP inmate" and her request is initially approved, but as soon as she is reunited with her sister Shayna — which goes much more sour than planned — she's quickly returned to AdSeg for disruptive behavior.

Source: Netflix

However, her crime is much more serious than being disruptive or even possessing hard drugs. "I'm here for murder and robbery," she tells the cameras in Episode 4 of Jailbirds. "The victim happened to be my wife," she adds. Still, Rebecca says, "I love my mother f---ing life."

She goes into more detail about the night of the crime and her relationship with Leonora Montoya, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of March 19, 2017. "She was a good person. She just made some f---ed up decisions," Rebecca recalls.

Source: Netflix

"Prior to that, me and her had a really big falling out. She was a very outspoken person. That was her downfall," she continued. "She got shot, execution style. Then I left. And I know how to drive. And I went on a high-speed chase because I didn't want to get caught. Someone got killed and I got caught."

At the time, that's all Rebecca wanted to say about her case. "I can't really discuss it because I'm still fighting it," she went on. "I regret it. I mean, I feel like you can never forget someone's face when you see them die. And I'll never forget her face. Like, I'll never forget the look she gave me."

Source: Netflix

What happened to Rebecca and where is she now? After awaiting her trial for over two years, Rebecca finally got her day in court last week. Per the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, both she and her co-defendent ("co-d" in Jailbirds jargon) were found guilty of one count of murder and two counts of robbery.

The DA's office also adds that Rebecca has a longer rap sheet. "Temme's criminal history includes convictions for battery upon a peace officer while in custody; aggravated battery while in custody; felony evading a peace officer; and felony vehicle theft," according to the report.