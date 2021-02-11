Jake Choi Has a New Role and Maybe a New Boo Too

In Front Cover, Jake played a gay character, and through this role, he realized how much of his sexuality was informed by societal norms. He said to Very Good Light, “Ever since I was young, all the images you saw around you, or at least for me, was catered towards heterosexuals … Very cis, very heterosexual. I was an athlete. When you’re an athlete everything is hypermasculine and hetero. That’s where you think you’re supposed to be and everything else is abnormal and you’re not supposed to do that.”

Jake recently posted a photo on Instagram on Feb. 9 with someone who seems to be female-presenting. However, they are not tagged in the photo, and there’s no word on if they are a romantic partner or who they are in general. The caption hints that they may be a romantic partner, although it’s up to Jake to say who his new partner may be.

