Jake Paul Seems to Want Payback After Pete Davidson Joked About Him on 'SNL'By Chris Barilla
Oct. 27 2021, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Beefs between celebrities are a dime a dozen nowadays but rarely do they get to the point where one threatens physical violence against another. However, Jake Paul and Pete Davidson appear to have some pretty serious beef brewing as of late.
With that being said, what exactly has gone down between Pete and Jake that has caused the two very different but hugely famous stars to butt heads? Keep reading to find out.
Why are Jake Paul and Pete Davidson beefing in 2021?
Although Pete and Jake, two very different but very famous stars, would be the last two people anyone would expect to have beef, it appears that some bad blood has emerged as of late. One of the defining moments in their beef was undoubtedly when Pete dressed up as Jake in a recent Saturday Night Live skit, causing the Youtuber-turned-boxer to have some hurt feelings.
In the skit, Pete can be seen imitating Jake by donning full blonde facial hair, tight-fitting clothing, and big gold chains. Doing his best impression of the star's voice, Pete "announces" his next fight, saying, "Yo Muhammad Ali, I'm coming for you! In the ring, in the streets."
He is cut off by Jason Sudeikis, who notes that Muhammad is dead, which prompts Pete to say, "In the graveyard! You can't hide from me forever, Ali. It's in the contract. If I win, you need to change your name back to Cassius Clay."
While many found the jokes Pete made to be hilarious and fairly on-brand for the controversial boxing star, it seems that Jake didn't take too kindly to being spoofed by the storied sketch comedy show.
Taking to Instagram in the wake of the episode, which aired on Oct. 23, 2021, Jake reshared the clip of Pete playing him with a pretty sinister caption.
The boxer wrote, "Lol @nbcsnl got jokes. This was funny Pete, but I’m still slapping you when I see you next."
Despite that provocative statement to fans, Jake's comments were full of fans reminding the star to take a joke and siding with Pete in the name of good fun.
"I got Pete's back. @jakepaul needs a sense of humor. Calm down, son," wrote one user.
"Take a f--king joke dude," chimed in another user, joined by someone else who wrote, "Bro he gonna beat yo a-- up," accompanied with a laughing face emoji.
Jake and Pete's beef seemingly goes back to earlier in 2021.
It appears that things were all good just a few months ago. Pete and Jack Harlow visited Jake Paul's locker room and chopped it up ahead of the latter's fight with Ben Askren. Their initial meeting was cordial, but things went sour very quickly.
In a video from that same event, Pete can be seen playfully criticizing Jake, saying, "I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f--king do whatever you want."
As a direct dig at Jake, Pete added, "Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren who — I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week — and Jake Paul. And, you know, they both suck. But, you know, at least somebody's gonna get hurt!"
Jake didn't take too kindly to that performance, clapping back at Pete during an episode of the Impaulsive podcast.
"It was my idea to have him as the host of the event. F--k that guy. He won't do s--t. He won't ever be a part of one of those ever again. He f--ked his s--t up," the boxer said about Pete's comments at the Ben Askren fight. He also said that Pete only talked badly about him for "clout."
As of now, Pete has not responded to any of the claims that Jake made about him or his wish to slap him the next time he sees him.