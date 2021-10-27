Jake Paul Seems to Want Payback After Pete Davidson Joked About Him on 'SNL'

Beefs between celebrities are a dime a dozen nowadays but rarely do they get to the point where one threatens physical violence against another. However, Jake Paul and Pete Davidson appear to have some pretty serious beef brewing as of late.

With that being said, what exactly has gone down between Pete and Jake that has caused the two very different but hugely famous stars to butt heads? Keep reading to find out.

Why are Jake Paul and Pete Davidson beefing in 2021?

Although Pete and Jake, two very different but very famous stars, would be the last two people anyone would expect to have beef, it appears that some bad blood has emerged as of late. One of the defining moments in their beef was undoubtedly when Pete dressed up as Jake in a recent Saturday Night Live skit, causing the Youtuber-turned-boxer to have some hurt feelings.

In the skit, Pete can be seen imitating Jake by donning full blonde facial hair, tight-fitting clothing, and big gold chains. Doing his best impression of the star's voice, Pete "announces" his next fight, saying, "Yo Muhammad Ali, I'm coming for you! In the ring, in the streets."

He is cut off by Jason Sudeikis, who notes that Muhammad is dead, which prompts Pete to say, "In the graveyard! You can't hide from me forever, Ali. It's in the contract. If I win, you need to change your name back to Cassius Clay."

While many found the jokes Pete made to be hilarious and fairly on-brand for the controversial boxing star, it seems that Jake didn't take too kindly to being spoofed by the storied sketch comedy show. Taking to Instagram in the wake of the episode, which aired on Oct. 23, 2021, Jake reshared the clip of Pete playing him with a pretty sinister caption.

The boxer wrote, "Lol @nbcsnl got jokes. This was funny Pete, but I’m still slapping you when I see you next." Despite that provocative statement to fans, Jake's comments were full of fans reminding the star to take a joke and siding with Pete in the name of good fun.

"I got Pete's back. @jakepaul needs a sense of humor. Calm down, son," wrote one user. "Take a f--king joke dude," chimed in another user, joined by someone else who wrote, "Bro he gonna beat yo a-- up," accompanied with a laughing face emoji.