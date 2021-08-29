Tyron Woodley Just Got a Whole Lot Richer Thanks to Jake Paul

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will add to their already-sizable net worths with their highly anticipated boxing match on, Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake, who rose to fame as a YouTube star before starting a boxing career, has already defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA alum Nate Robinson, and ex-MMA star Ben Askren.

But the 24-year-old will face stiff competition with Tyron, a former UFC champ known as The Chosen One.