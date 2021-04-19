Fans Question Ben Askren's Smiling Post-Fight Pic Against Jake Paul — Was the Fight Fixed?

Which is something Ben Askren must've understood in his bout against Jake Paul. People are dying to know: Was their fight fixed?

The fight game is a ruthless business. You can only be knocked out so many times before your physical being is changed forever. Brain damage/CTE is also a very real, harsh reality that tons of former pugilists have to deal with. Just ask Spencer Fisher . And even if you are a successful pro brawler, unless you know how to sell your bouts and fans get behind you, you're not going to make a ton of $$$.

Was the Jake Paul fight against Ben Askren fixed? Tons of people think so.

Many believe that Ben was just looking for a payout. It's difficult to blame Ben if that was indeed the case. Askren has a hell of a combat sports resume. The man loves wrestling so much that he decided to get into Mixed Martial Arts so he could make money wrestling, and he's taken a bit of damage over his career in order to live that dream. He secured titles in Bellator and One FC's welterweight divisions, rocking a dad bod and a visible case of hinged hips/levoscoliosis. In spite of his accolades, Ben isn't necessarily known for his striking acumen.

In fact, his skills have been oft-maligned and ridiculed by other fighters and MMA fans for a very long time. This hasn't really seemed to bother Askren, who's made his in-fight strategy very, very clear: Get the fight to the mat and either secure a submission or get in a dominant position and hit the other person in the head until the ref stops it. And Askren proved he could easily do that for 25 minutes straight if need be.

However, his tenure in the UFC wasn't as successful as his runs in other organizations. He entered into Dana White's promotion with an undefeated record, which looked like it was going to be compromised in his bout against Robbie Lawler. A controversial submission victory in favor of Askren against Lawler had fans upset. But they were probably delighted to see Jorge Masvidal put "Funky" on the receiving end of the fastest K.O. in UFC history.

Ben took the loss in stride, tweeting shortly afterward, "Well that sucked." He'd go on to fight Damian Maia in the UFC, losing a lopsided decision, and he then retired from Mixed Martial Arts competition. Sometime later, after much-hated YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer Jake Paul was lobbying for a fight against Conor McGregor, it was revealed his next opponent after former NBA star Nate Robinson would be Ben Askren.