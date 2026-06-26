Influencer Jamal Morton Denies Being Home When His 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowned "Focus on your f--ked up life and let my family grieve in peace." By Anna Quintana Published June 26 2026, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Jamal Morton, a well-known social media influencer, announced on Facebook that his 2-year-old daughter, Sadé Rose, had died. Sadly, the little girl drowned in a swimming pool.

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“I lost my daughter. She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself. She walked out of the house and got into the pool, where she drowned," Jamal wrote in a since-deleted GoFundMe page, according to NBC News. Since sharing the sad news, Jamal, who also goes by J’Amore, also denied claims he was home when the tragic accident happened.

Source: Facebook

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Jamal Morton announces social media hiatus following death of 2-year-old daughter.

"You were the best daughter a father could ever ask for. Losing a child is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy," Jamal wrote on Facebook. "I hate to make this post but y'all won’t be seeing me for a while. I have to take a break. I lost my daughter. I hope heaven is real because I can’t imagine you being all alone by yourself. So God, if you’re real, please watch over my baby. Rest in peace my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever Rose."

This is not surprising since a majority of Jamal's content revolves around his family. The father-of-9 also responded to followers who accused him of not watching his daughter closely enough when she was in the pool. "Stupid b---ches talking s--t. I wasn't even home when my baby died, so stop talking about what I let happen," he wrote. "Focus on your f--ked up life and let my family grieve in peace." He added, "You all are horrible people."

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Fans urged Jamal to step away from social media due to the toxic environment. "I say this with love ... turn off social media. Focus on your family right now. Keyboard warriors will always have something negative to say," one person commented before another added, "Jamal, as someone who lost a child in the public eye, you cannot control what strangers say, do, think, accuse you of, etc., all you can do is speak your truth and share your journey of healing through grief."

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Jamal Morton released an official statement addressing misinformation online.

In a separate statement released by his team on June 26, the Morton family thanked followers for their support and revealed that they would share more information when they were ready. "At this time, there is a significant amount of speculation and misinformation circulating online. We kindly ask the public and media to refrain from sharing unverified information. Any false or defamatory reporting may be addressed through the appropriate channels," the statement read.

Source: Facebook