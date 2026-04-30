Peter Falk's Daughter Dies at Age 60 — Her Cause of Death Revealed Peter and his first wife, Alyce, adopted Jacqueline in 1970. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 30 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET

If you've spent any time channel surfing, then you've seen Peter Falk's face. With recent tragic reports about his daughter Jacqueline's passing in the news, many are wondering what his adopted daughter's cause of death is.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Peter Falk's daughter's cause of death?

On April 29th, 2026, TMZ reported that Jacqueline's official cause of death was ruled as a suicide. She purportedly hanged herself inside a Los Angeles home on Monday, April 27th. She was 60 years old. The tragedy occurred some 15 years after her father passed away.

🕊️ "Columbo" legend Peter Falk's daughter dies by suicide at 60. https://t.co/BTitpuAK2O pic.twitter.com/m21zjglyxU — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2026 Source: X | @TMZ

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic American TV actor suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, which was exacerbated "after a series of dental operations in 2007," ABC News reported. On the evening of June 23rd, 2011, Falk passed away peacefully inside his Beverly Hills, Calif. home on Roxbury Drive, as per a statement from his surviving family members. He was 83 years old.

Less than a month after his death, TMZ obtained access to Falk's death certificate. Medical stated that the primary cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest, i.e., his heart ceased to beat and he was no longer able to breathe.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentation also referenced Falk's pneumonia and advanced Alzheimer's, which likely contributed to his passing. Falk is best known for his work as Lieutenant Columbo on the NBC/ABC series Columbo, which is still in syndication today.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years after his death, Falk was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His career achievements extended beyond TV sets as well — Falk received two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor: once for Murder, Inc. and Pocketful of Miracles.

Peter Falk has two adopted daughters.

Falk adopted Jacqueline Falk and Catherine Falk while married to his first wife, Alyce Mayo. Not much is known about Jacqueline, who remained mostly out of the spotlight. Catherine went on to become a private investigator and an advocate for family visitation rights. Her work would culminate in Peter Falk's Law, which aimed to protect family members and friends' rights in the wake of a loved one's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA PETER FALK, HIS WIFE Shera, AND DAUGHTER, KATHY, 1996.