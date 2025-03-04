NFL Cornerback James Bradberry Still Recovering From Brutal Season-Ending Injury James Bradberry sat out the 2024 NFL regular season with a lower leg injury. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 4 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jamesbradberryiv

Professional football cornerback James Bradberry has had quite an interesting career, don't you think? After making his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2016, James made a move to the New York Giants in 2020.

In 2022, after two seasons with the Giants, James Bradberry was released and quickly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he made a significant impact. However, his 2023 season didn't go as planned, and he missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. Now, months after the injury, James Bradberry has shared an update on his recovery. Here's the latest on his condition!

James Bradberry recently provided an update on his injury.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season, James Bradberry sustained a leg injury that ultimately led to him being placed on injured reserve on Aug. 29, 2024. As a result, he missed the entire season but still went on to become a Super Bowl champion, seeing as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, avenging their loss from two years earlier.

In mid-February 2025, shortly after the Eagles' Super Bowl victory, James Bradberry opened up about his injury. In a surprising revelation to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, reported by NBC Sports, James disclosed that he had actually torn both his Achilles and Soleus muscles.

James Bradberry is a Pros Pro. pic.twitter.com/VzWFs6NCyG — IcyVert (@IcyVert) February 11, 2025

Despite the severity of the injury, Bradberry expressed confidence in his recovery, stating that he expects to be ready to return during organized team activities (OTAs).

The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release James Bradberry.

However, as of March 4, 2025, multiple reports have confirmed that the Eagles are planning to part ways with the veteran cornerback when the new league year begins. James Bradberry will be designated as a post-June 1 release, which will free up $2.1 million in cap space for Philadelphia in 2025.

As previously mentioned, James Bradberry departure comes after a tough 2024 season, where he was placed on the Eagles' injured reserve list with a lower-leg injury he sustained during practice before the start of the regular season.

The #Eagles have informed cornerback James Bradberry he will be released when the new league year starts, per league sources. His agent can speak to other teams in advance.



The former All-Pro will be a post-June-1 cut, saving $2.1M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/7rrjTgMJio — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2025

This injury, of course, kept James from contributing to the Eagles' championship campaign, which saw the team capture the Super Bowl title. While he was sidelined, rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean stepped up and proved themselves capable in the defensive backfield, leading the Eagles to reconsider their veteran cornerback's future with the team.

Despite the bittersweet end to his time in Philly, James Bradberry reflected fondly on his experience with the Eagles following news of his impending release. According to Zach Berman of PHLY, James Bradberry expressed his gratitude for his time with the two-time Super Bowl champs.

James Bradberry: "You know what? I'm glad I got to experience — one, I would say the Philadelphia Eagles fan base, greatest fan base in the world. I'm glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm going to always cherish these… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 4, 2025