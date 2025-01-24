James Ellsworth Is a Professional Wrestler Who Brought Baltimore Charm Into the Ring "I thank her every day for helping me become the best version of myself." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 24 2025, 8:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamesellsworthwrestling

When it comes to Baltimore, a few things spring to mind. Almost everyone mentions The Wire, crabs, Old Bay seasoning, or the fact that the "Star-Spangled Banner" was written in Charm City. It's also home to the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens, both of which have fanbases that would rival any sort of Taylor Swift concert. It can get pretty intense on game days for either team.

Baltimore is also home to a professional wrestler who has as much charm and quirkiness as the city itself. His name is James Ellsworth, and you can still catch a faint wisp of his Baltimore accent if the stars are aligned just right. The man also known as Jimmy Dream made Mobtown proud when he rose through the ranks of the independent circuit to reach the WWE finally. What is he up to now? Here's what we know, hon.

Where is James Ellsworth now?

Despite the fact that he turned 40 in December 2024, James is still in the ring. He made a triumphant return to his indie roots and snags some ring time whenever he can. In early January 2025, he was at Harrah's Casino in Philadelphia where he was up against the rap rockstar VELLCROW for his debut match. They were the main event which was supported by ladder and dumpster matches.

He's available for other wrestling gigs, signings, podcasts, virtual meet and greets, and more. James is also on Cameo if anyone wants to get a shoutout from the man who once defeated AJ Styles three times. As far as his personal life goes, he got married in April 2022 and celebrated their first anniversary with a lovely post on Instagram. "Married my lovely wife one year ago today," he wrote. "I thank her every day for helping me become the best version of myself."

James Ellsworth was accused of sending inappropriate photos to an underage girl.

According to Bleacher Report, in November 2018 a 16-year-old accused James of sending her nude photos via Snapchat. In a since-deleted post to X (formerly Twitter) the girl said she took screenshots of the interaction and tagged several wrestling news outlets in her post.

James responded with a post to X from his lawyer. "My client, James Morris, known publicly and professionally as James Ellsworth has become aware of a number of baseless allegations," it said. "Mr. Morris has the utmost respect for women and categorically denies these inflammatory and despicable accusations." This statement was written by a lawyer from Bates & Garcia, Attorneys at Law.