Author James Patterson Is One of the Highest-Paid Authors, but What Is His Net Worth?

Author James Patterson has written over 200 books in this lifetime, beginning with his first published novel, The Thomas Berryman Number, in 1976. His series have been adapted to film and television many times, and he currently holds the title of the third wealthiest author in the world. James has written many genres, including non-fiction, science-fiction, children's, and young adult fiction novels.

James is married to his wife, Susan, and they share one son, Jack. The couple resides in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

Birth date: March 22, 1947

Birth place: Newburgh, New York

Birth name: James Patterson

Father: Charles Patterson

Mother: Isabelle Morris

Marriages: Susan Patterson

Children: Jack Patterson

Education: Manhattan College, Vanderbilt University