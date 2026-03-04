Who Are James Talarico’s Parents? What We Know About the Texan's Family James Talarico speaks often about education and faith, but details about his parents are harder to find. By Amy Coleman Published March 4 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tamaratalarico

Texas state Rep. James Talarico often speaks about faith, education, and the experiences that shaped his life. While his work in politics is widely discussed, many people searching for more about him quickly become curious about his family background.

The story of James Talarico’s parents is not a typical political biography. Through his own writing and public records, a picture emerges of a childhood shaped by his mother’s determination, a complicated early family situation, and the man who later adopted him. Here's what we know.

Who are James Talarico’s parents?

According to Wikipedia, James was born in Round Rock, Texas, to Tamara Causey, who raised him as a single mother during part of his childhood. He and his sister were later adopted by Mark Talarico, whose family is of Italian descent. James has also shared more personal details about his early family life on his official website. In a story about his upbringing, he describes his mother as the daughter of a preacher from Laredo, Texas, who left home at 19 and later met his birth father.

He wrote that his mother is "a preacher’s daughter from Laredo who left home at 19 and met my birth father, whose drinking problem sometimes led to violence." He didn't mention how old he was when his mother left his father, but he wrote a little about what happened. "One night he became abusive again, but that night, my mother’s love rose to meet it." She packed all of their stuff into her car, and they stayed at the hotel where she was working at the time. She later found an apartment in East Austin.

The story is something he often frames as an example of resilience and love. In his telling, his mother’s decision to leave a dangerous situation became a defining moment in his early life. He said his mom was a fighter, and she passed that same spirit on to him. He writes, "As those same billionaire mega-donors take over the federal government, we need more fighters in Washington who will take power back for working people. That’s what my mom showed me on the east side of Austin."

Faith and family influences also appear in James’s upbringing.

Religion also played a role in his family background. His grandfather was a Baptist preacher in South Texas, and he has said that his grandfather taught him a simple version of Christianity rooted in loving God and loving one’s neighbor. His personal story is often part of how people understand his public work. While his political career continues to draw attention, the story of his parents helps explain some of the experiences that shaped his life.