Janis Timma Built up His Net Worth Playing for Various European and American Basketball Teams

News of Janis Timma's death has shocked the basketball world. On Dec. 17, 2024, The Moscow Times reported that the 32-year-old Latvian professional basketball player had died by apparent suicide. His body was found near the entrance of a residential building in central Moscow, with a cause of death being listed as asphyxiation.

Things had been tough for Timma since his ex-wife, Russian-Ukrainian pop star Anna Sedokova, filed for divorce a couple of months prior. The couple had been married for four years and Timma was apparently in town for her 42nd birthday. Regarding basketball, Timma had just signed with Monbus Obradoiro of Spain's Liga ACB in February 2024, per Newsweek. This was on the heels of a career that took him all over Europe and America, leaving him with a decent net worth.

Here are the details of Janis Timma's net worth.

Timma spent four years playing in the EuroLeague, which is essentially the European version of the NBA. According to EuroProBasket, players can make anywhere from $60,000 to $500,000 per season. Although we don't know how much Timma's net worth was when he died, we can guess that it was anywhere between $240,000 and $2,000,000. Obviously he had expenses which would affect this amount, but that is a pretty safe range.

In 2013 and 2014, Timma was picked 60th overall to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. As a second-round pick, Timma wouldn't be eligible to receive the rookie wage scale. They usually "sign deals with minimal or no guaranteed money and most will sign two-way deals that allow teams to divide their season between the G-League and the NBA," per The Freeman.

Timma's next stop was playing for the Orlando Magic after being traded there in June 2015, reported NBA.com. In 2014, he also played 20 games in Latvia with VEF Riga. From 2012 to 2014, Timma was named an All-Star in the Latvian Basketball League (LBL) and MVP of the All-Baltic League Finals in 2012-13.

Janis Timma's ex-wife shared a heartbreaking message about his death.

Almost immediately after Timma passed away, Sedokova took to social media to beg people to be kind and respectful. "I have never understood how people who have this in their lives can record stories," she said. "But now I beg you, please, I have a child, he is small, he should not know anything." Sedokova also said that for the last few years, she had been living through hell.

Sedokova had children from two previous marriages. She and Timma did not have any children of their own. Following the news of Timma's death, other condolences poured in on social media. Andrew Albicy, a French professional basketball player, posted this to X (formerly Twitter): "Mental health is so important. We tend to downplay this aspect for athletes. Like everyone else, we have our problems, our moments of doubt ... Don't hesitate to talk about them, to ask for support. Take care of yourself. RIP Janis Timma."

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on X that a "moment of silence will be observed in his memory before all EuroLeague Round 16 and EuroCup Round 12 games." Our thoughts are with his family at this time.