Does 'Gold Rush' Star Parker Schnabel Share Any of His $8 Million Net Worth With a Wife? Parker dated Ashley Youle a few years back, but did he ever settle down with anyone? By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 13 2024, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@goldrushparker

Star of Gold Rush and founder of the mining company Little Flake, Parker Schnabel has built an impressive career and amassed a solid net worth of $8 million at just 30 years old. While he’s been open about his family and upbringing, Parker prefers to keep his love life private. Despite his fame and fortune, fans are left wondering who Parker has dated — and whether there’s someone special sharing in his success.

Things got even more puzzling for fans when he shared a photo in December 2024 of himself with a teenage boy, leading many to speculate in the comments if the young man is his son. So, is Parker married, and does he have kids? Here's the scoop.

Does Parker Schnabel from 'Gold Rush' have a wife?

Parker is not currently married and has never been, but at just 30, he still has plenty of time to settle down. So, you're probably wondering: is Parker dating anyone? It doesn't appear so. In fact, Parker seems heavily focused on his TV career and business, leaving little time for dating. Or, perhaps he's just really good at keeping his romantic life out of the spotlight.

In the past, however, Parker has been reportedly linked to Tyler Mahoney and Ashley Youle. In Season 4 of Gold Rush, Tyler teamed up with Parker to show him where to look for gold in Australia, and their on-camera interactions sparked speculation about a possible romance.

While no romantic moments were captured on camera, rumors swirled that Parker purchased a claim in Australia, which could have given him more opportunities to explore a relationship with Tyler. However, there has been no confirmation that Parker and Tyler ever dated. In fact, a post on Tyler’s Instagram from Oct. 10, 2024, in which she’s seen sitting close with her man, makes it clear that she is not currently seeing Parker.

As for Ashley, Parker did date her. They met in 2016 while in Australia, but their relationship ended in 2018. Parker ultimately took responsibility for the split, admitting, "I just never really made the relationship a priority, didn't make her a priority, and she deserves a lot better than that. At the end of the day, I do think she is doing what's best for her and that's the hardest part of it... it's a real shame."

Does Parker Schnabel have any kids?

Parker does not have any kids of his own. If the photo of him with a teenage boy posted in December 2024 led you to believe he was a father, think again. The young man in the Instagram photo is Oliver Siminoff, as indicated by the tag Parker added. Comments on the post suggest Oliver is the son of Ring camera founder Jamie Siminoff.

