How Much Is 'Gold Rush' Star Parker Schnabel's Net Worth? Here's the Scoop

Discovery's reality TV show Gold Rush is an unlikely super hit show that is now 15 seasons in. The series highlights the lives of gold miners in the remote parts of Yukon, Canada, as the show's stars hunt for the big payday. It's a dangerous and often frustrating life, but fans have come to love the cast members and root them on as they dig for the big one.

Among those miners is fan-favorite Parker Schnabel. But how much money has he made from a combination of being on the show and his gold mining? Here's what we know about the intrepid miner's net worth, and what Season 15 promises to bring now that it has arrived.

Parker Schnabel has a solid net worth.

Parker isn't just a savvy gold miner, he's a shrewd businessman. Not only does he own his own mining company, Little Flake, but he has access to properties on Australia Creek and Dominion Creek, which he purchased recently.

Parker Schnabel Gold miner, reality TV star Net worth: $8 million Parker Schnabel is best known for his role as a reality TV star on the gold mining Discovery show Gold Rush. Birthdate: July 22, 1994 Birth Place: Haines, Alaska Marriages: 0 Children: 0 Siblings: Payson Schnabel

Parker has been in the business a long time, and says he earned over $13 million in gold mining before the age of 24. With all that he's earned before and is currently pulling in, Parker's net worth is estimated around $8 million. Fellow cast member Tony Beets is the only cast member to make more, with an estimated net worth of around $15 million.

That's not shabby for someone who spends his days digging in dirt and hoping to bring home the big payday. Part of what makes the Gold Rush series so fascinating is that, like any speculative industry, the cast members can find themselves going famine to feast and back again in moments. It all depends on how good they are at finding the earth's sweet spots and striking it rich.

Here's what the boys earn in salary per episode, as Season 15 promises to be epic.

If Parker has racked up such an impressive net worth, it behooves fans to wonder just how much the cast members make per episode. Fans online speculate that Parker and other cast members bring home between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode.