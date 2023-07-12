Home > Television > Reality TV > Gold Rush 'Dakota' Fred Hurt Has Died and Fans Are Mourning the 'Gold Rush' Star News recently broke that 'Gold Rush: White Water' star "Dakota" Fred Hurt had died at the age of 80, leading many to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Jul. 12 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Dakota Fred

Fans of Gold Rush and its many spin-offs are in mourning following news that "Dakota" Fred Hurt, one of the stars of Gold Rush: White Water, died on July 11, 2023. The gold miner, who hailed from North Dakota originally, was part of the Gold Rush universe for more than a decade. Many fans want to know what happened to Fred prior to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred had recently taken some time off from the show, but his son Dustin is still a major part of White Water, and is expected to continue to be a major part moving forward.

What happened to 'Dakota' Fred Hurt?

Just a few months ago, the news broke that Fred had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. The news was a shock to Fred when he found out. Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment, LLC, which Fred co-owned, released a press release announcing the news, saying that Fred was "hit with a bolt from the blue upon hearing the diagnosis."

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Fred said that he remained in good spirits, and his doctors were coming up with several possibilities for treatment. "I've lived a full 80 years of an interesting life. If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I'll have another adventure to share with you folks," he said at the time. Fred stepped away from the show following the diagnosis, and had been battling his cancer out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

What was 'Dakota' Fred Hurt's cause of death?

Fred ultimately lost his battle with cancer, as a post on his official Facebook page made clear. "'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family," the post read. "He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many. If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor."

"Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills," the post continued. The post also noted that the request for donations to the foundation was the only donation request to come from Fred's family. After 80 years, the comments under the Facebook post made it clear that Dakota Fred had touched plenty of people.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook/Dakota Fred

Fans weighed in on what 'Dakota' Fred meant to them.

"RIP Fred! You’re an incredible example! I’m Thankful to have gotten to know and respect you throughout the Gold Rush series. Many Fans, I’m one too!," one person wrote. "RIP Fred I’ve followed you from the inception of Gold Rush. Dustin and family my heart is with you, keep digging for that gold, our prayers are with you," another added.