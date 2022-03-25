The Toddfather Is Back With 'Hoffman Family Gold' — Why Did Todd Hoffman Leave 'Gold Rush'?

Todd also briefly stared a podcast, hilariously named The ToddCast, and it has a couple of amazing guests — the first of which was filmmaker/actor Rob Reiner. The conversation is very casual, with Rob pointing out some very cool movie memorabilia. At one point in the video version of the podcast, he points to a typewriter and says, "That's the typewriter from Misery." Todd is absolutely thrilled by this reveal, and we are absolutely thrilled that he is returning to gold mining. Hopefully he can whistle (or sing) while he works!