Father vs. Son! Todd Hoffman and Son Hunter "Butt Heads" in 'Hoffman Family Gold' (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with 'Distractify,' 'Hoffman Family Gold' star Todd Hoffman talks relationship with son Hunter in Season 2.

Gold mining in the unforgivable state of Alaska presents many miners with a slew of challenges and battles they must endure to succeed. But for Todd Hoffman, one obstacle that he didn't foresee is competing against his own son Hunter to see who can mine the most gold from the job site. Season 2 of Hoffman Family Gold has given way to a storyline of father versus son as the two family members are no longer working together to mine the biggest gold score of the season. Hunter has decided to leave and run his own team — hoping to outdo his old man.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Todd got candid about the dynamic between him and his son Hunter in Season 2 of Hoffman Family Gold, as well as how his father, Jack, has been dubbed the unintentional "peacemaker" of the family.

Source: Discovery Channel

'Hoffman Family Gold': Todd Hoffman dishes on his relationship with son Hunter in Season 2.

"If you are watching the show, and trying to get any parenting advice from Todd Hoffman, I wouldn't do it," the gold miner told us. "Hunter is different than me. So, we butt heads, a lot." Though Todd noted that it has been "scary" putting his family dynamics out there on reality television, he explained to us that it has also been "rewarding" because it has given the father and son a chance to "work out our differences."

Since Hunter is running his own team this season, Todd told us that fans will get to see him step out and "do some crazy stuff." As for the lessons Hunter will learn on Season 2 of Hoffman Family Gold, Todd teased that his son gets a wake-up call on how hard things really are in the gold mining profession.

"I think he looked at things and doesn't realize how hard it is, even just to unload the machine, or to try to cut a piece of steel and put it back on properly," the Gold Rush creator said. "And just every little thing that you do up there is like harder for some reason, you don't have parts you don't have, you know, it's just tough. It's all a struggle up there."

Though Todd and his son may have a few disagreements, luckily, Todd's father Jack is also on the jobsite as the unofficial peacemaker between the two.

Todd Hoffman's says father Jack wants "unity in the family."

Though Todd and Hunter may not see eye-to-eye, Jack is there acting as a mediator between the two. "He's such a good man that like, he wants the best for both of us," Todd gushed about his dad. "And then he wants unity in the family, right? So he is mad, and he doesn't have ... a bias one way or another."

"So I can go to him and get a straight answer. And so can Hunter, get a straight answer," he continued. "Sometimes, I'm in the wrong, and sometimes Hunter's in the wrong, and if Jack tells you that you're in the wrong, you really are."