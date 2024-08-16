Home > Television > Reality TV > Gold Rush Here's an Update on 'Gold Rush' Star Freddy Dodge's Health Around 2018, the year Season 8 of 'Gold Rush' aired, Freddy experienced a cancer scare that had viewers concerned. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 16 2024, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

Discovery Channel's Gold Rush has developed quite a fan base since it first premiered in 2010. The original series followed miners as they worked hard to discover "gold in them thar hills." In all seriousness, these miners go through a lot on the show to find the precious metal, and it makes sense that viewers became as enthralled with the men themselves as they were with their adventures in seeking out gold. One man audiences fell in love with is Freddy Dodge, who is a gold mining master.

Freddy's popularity was so immense that Discovery Channel gave him his own Gold Rush spinoff. Gold Rush Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan follows Freddy and his partner in mining, Juan Ibarra, as they travel and help other miners who are struggling with the operation of their mines. Both men have a lot of expertise, and viewers enjoyed seeing Freddy in a slightly different capacity. However, after the Season 3 premiere, his fans are concerned that his health is deteriorating after seeing how much weight he's lost.

Freddy's had a cancer scare in the past, and now 'Gold Rush' fans are concerned after seeing his drastic weight loss.

Around 2018, the year Season 8 of Gold Rush aired, Freddy experienced a cancer scare that had viewers concerned. Luckily, after testing, he learned that the tumor that had developed was benign, and once they removed it, he was back to business as usual. In 2022, fans became concerned as Freddy had put on a lot of weight, which worried them about other potential health issues. One fan on Reddit at the time said they were concerned that he'd have a heart attack. Now they're concerned that he's too thin.

Freddy Dodge has not made any official statement about his health, and he could have lost weight for any number of reasons.

As of right now, Freddy has made no mention of anything being wrong with his health. In fact, his primary focus has been on getting viewers to watch the newest season of Gold Rush Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan. Now in its third season, the series takes Freddy and Juan all over the country to help miners with their businesses with whatever they may need. The expertise of both Freddy and Juan is perfectly displayed in the series. Freddy asked his fans to tune in for the premiere on X.

