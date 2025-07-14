Jannik Sinner's Family Sounds Like They Are a Bunch of Saints — Let's Meet the Supportive Crew Jannik Sinner wishes everyone could have parents like his. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 14 2025, 2:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There is no doubt about it, 2025 is Jannik Sinner's year. The 23-year-old Italian tennis pro became Italy's first singles champion at Wimbledon after defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, three sets to one. This must have been a particularly satisfying win for Jannik, who lost to Carlos at the French Open only two months prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the match, Jannik spoke to the press while holding his trophy and sporting a huge smile. "It's amazing to be in this position," reported NPR. "Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream — a dream of the dream because it was so far away. … I'm just living in my dream." This dream was partially made possible by the support of the young player's family. Here's what we know about them.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jannik Sinner's family has always supported him, especially his parents.

According to People, Jannik grew up in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy, with parents who instilled a strong work ethic in him. His mother and father both worked in restaurants when he was young. Johann Sinner, his father, was a chef while his mother, Siglinde, was a former waitress. The tennis star's older brother, Mark, was adopted in 1998, and three years later, Jannik was born in August 2001.

The Sinners met while working at a ski lodge in Italy. Until he was 8 years old, Jannik's parents thought he might become a professional skier. That's when he became a national giant slalom runner-up. Despite his clear prowess at this sport, Jannik's parents were 100 percent behind him when he switched to tennis at age 13.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2024, Jannik became the first Italian tennis player to win the Grand Slam singles title in nearly 50 years at the Australian Open. Following the impressive feat, he told the Australian press that he wished everyone could have parents like his because they always gave him the freedom to choose what he wanted to do. "Even when I was younger, I also [played] some other sports and they never put pressure on [me]," he said while thanking them.

Article continues below advertisement

Jannik's brother is also one of his biggest fans.

Per the Italian publication Il Messaggero, Jannik's brother Mark is a Fire Brigade instructor in Vilpiano, near Bolzano, in South Tyrol. This is reportedly a career he has always wanted to pursue. Despite his commitments, Mark can usually be found cheering on his brother alongside their parents.

The outlet reported that when Mark spoke with Alto Adige in November 2023, he described his relationship with his brother as perfectly normal. He said that, like most siblings, they occasionally argued, but would patch things up almost immediately. They also tried to play tennis together, though Mark jokingly emphasized how much he tried.