Hugh Grant Was Caught Taking a Little Nap at Wimbledon — What We Know About the Sleepy Boy Hugh Grant was WimbleDone for the day. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 10 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@fercalderoni

We are convinced that most people romanticize summer because they are nostalgic for a time when it meant no school. The excitement one feels about the arrival of summer is directly related to the joy we experienced during the two months of no homework, tests, or learning in general. There is no other explanation as to why people would genuinely love being relentlessly warm and constantly saturated in sweat. That brings us to a hilarious incident at Wimbledon. Please follow along.

Article continues below advertisement

You might be thinking to yourself that, because London generally has cooler temperatures in the summer than the United States, it doesn't get hot there. That couldn't be more wrong. The average temperature in London during July is 75 degrees, but for Wimbledon 2025, the thermometer has climbed to nearly 90 degrees. Perhaps this is why actor Hugh Grant was spotted sleeping at the illustrious tennis event. Here's what we know about his snoozefest.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Grant was caught sleeping at Wimbledon. Was he hot or bored?

All this talk about heat and sleeping really makes us want to take a nap at a tennis match. Honestly, the sound of tennis balls pinging back and forth has a vague ASMR quality to it. Is this how we find out Hugh Grant could be a fan of tapping and whispering? According to a post from The Tennis Letter X (formerly Twitter) account, Hugh was dozing off in the Royal Box during the Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli match.

Psychic Rita McKinney responded with shock that anyone could sleep during a Novak match. To that, we say, wouldn't a psychic know more? In order to get eyes on the lethargic crime, we went to TikTok in order to track down video evidence. Naturally, the app didn't disappoint. TikTok user and avid tennis fan Fer Calderón shared footage of Hugh at Wimbledon sporting sunglasses and a suit. His head is tipped ever so slightly to the right. He is definitely not awake.

Article continues below advertisement

When the crowd erupts in applause, it takes the Heretic actor a moment to rouse himself from slumber. When he does, Hugh first rubs the sleep from his left eye before adjusting his sunglasses. He sits up straight but doesn't join the eager fans in clapping. Hugh actually looks somewhat annoyed by the fact that he is now awake. Of course, he is famously grumpy, so that could just be his resting state when he's awake.

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe Hugh Grant was faking it.

We mustn't forget that we are dealing with a trained actor who has been in the business for more than four decades. He is also a 64-year-old man with five children, all under the age of 15. It's possible he is grabbing a catnap anywhere he can. Hugh is also very funny, so it wouldn't be surprising if this was kind of a bit.

Carolyn McCormick, Conservatory on Camera Technique teacher at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, spoke with Backstage about what it takes to convince people you're asleep. First of all, don't actually fall asleep. That's a great tip.