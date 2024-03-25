Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Jared McCain Is a Star at Duke — Let's Meet His Brother and Fellow Baller Jayce Jared McCain's family has an athletic background, which may explain his and his brother's excellence on the basketball court. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jmccain24

Following a second-round performance in March Madness in which he dropped eight three-pointers, Jared McCain has got plenty of eyes on him. Regardless of how far he's able to take Duke in the NCAA tournament in 2024, it's safe to say that Jared could have a very bright future.

Given his success at Duke, many want to learn more about who is in Jared's family, including who his parents and brother are. Here's what we know about each of them.

Who is Jared McCain's brother?

Jared has one brother, Jayce, who also plays college basketball. He plays for Cal State San Marcos, which is a division 2 school. Jayce has averaged roughly 11 points and four assists a game during his career at the school. It seems safe to say that Jayce isn't the kind of star that his brother has become at Duke, but the two likely competed with one another from an early age.

Who are Jared McCain's parents?

Jared is the son of Lance and Jina McCain, and he grew up in Corona, Calif. Lance is a former basketball player himself, and had a guiding hand in shaping both of his sons' journeys with the sport. He played at the collegiate level at Midland College and works as a flight attendant. Jina is a former collegiate track and field athlete. She supports her son, including by running his online clothing store.

Jared McCain had a star-making moment again James Madison.

During Duke's second-round game against James Madison on March 24, 2024, Jared set the Duke March Madness record for three-pointers made when he made eight during the 93-55 win. Jared made his first six three-point attempts in the game and finished with 30 points as just a freshman. During a first-round game against Vermont, Jared shot several long-distance shots that went in and out of the rim.

"Yeah, I was talking to my family, when those shots go in and out [like Friday night], I know I was due to make some more the other night, and [Sunday] was that night," Jared explained. "Yeah, when I see a few go in now, I smirk at the rim because I know the rim just wants to give me back some makes, and that happened [Sunday]."

Jared's coach, Jon Scheyer, seemed thrilled with his freshman player's performance. "It helps when you have a guy like Jared McCain," he said. "He broke the Duke record today for 3s in the NCAA tournament. We've had some pretty good shooters here, so to break that record with eight, I'm sure he's mad at me for taking him out early. He's going to be mad at me. He wanted to be in there more. But he had a great way about him, obviously."