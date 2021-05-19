Jason Derulo Seems Extremely Happy Now That He's a Father

Arguably nothing on Earth is as fulfilling as parenthood, and Jason Derulo is learning firsthand what it's like to be a father now. The entertainer has made it clear how profoundly impactful fatherhood has been for him, and he is being more candid than ever about his emotions regarding it.

Jason is making it clear that he is ready to do whatever it takes to raise his kid properly, but what do we know about his new baby and other details surrounding his personal life? Keep reading for a glimpse into his world.

Jason Derulo just became the parent of his first child, a son.

Taking to Instagram on May 8, Jason and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, revealed that she had given birth to their first child together. "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jena wrote alongside the post. "Life now has so much more meaning, and I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/2021."

Jason has shared his excitement about becoming a father ever since he and Jena broke the news that she was pregnant some months back. The singer was eager to have a child to carry on his family name, and he is actually the first of his siblings to have a son. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021, Jason elaborated on just how important this moment is to him and his family.

"I think I've done so much in my life, right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'OK, now who do I share it with?'" he told the host. "Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos. Like, I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name."