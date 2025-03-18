'White Lotus' Star Jason Isaacs Is Married to a Woman Who Stuck By His Side Through It All "My beautiful wife Emma and I in September 1998 looking pretty happy. We weren’t." By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of British actor Jason Isaacs might recognize him from any number of places. A staple in Hollywood since the 1990s, the charismatic actor with piercing blue eyes is known across several major fandoms, including Harry Potter and White Lotus.

But Jason isn't some eligible bachelor, much to the chagrin of his long-time fans. He's married to a woman who has stuck by his side through thick and thin. Here's what we know about the woman he's married to.

Here's who Jason Isaacs is married to.

Jason has been open through the years about the way his marriage started. He and his longtime wife, Emma Hewitt, tied the knot in 2001, according to People, and they seem like a match made in heaven after so many years. Their relationship first started in the late 1980s, and in 2020 Jason recalled kissing her "on Halloween 1987 behind some Venetian blinds at a stage manager’s party in Maida Vale," via The Guardian. But things weren't always so divine for the duo.

In a 2021 post on Instagram, Jason wrote, "My beautiful wife Emma and I in September 1998 looking pretty happy. We weren’t. Three weeks later, on Oct. 5, 22 years ago today, I managed 24 hours without taking any drugs or drinking alcohol. I'd tried for decades, but was too smart, too capable, and too successful to pull it off."

He added, "Only when I admitted that I needed help did my life change. Thank you to every addict and alcoholic who's ever lifted me up. I love you all — especially the mad ones. Which is most of you. There’s a few 24 hours under my belt now, but it’s only ever one day at a time." In interviews, Jason marvels at the fact that Emma stays by his side through it all.

Jason has shared the struggles they've faced and the one disappointment he has about his marriage.

In a 2020 interview with Big Issue, Jason told the outlet, "I’ve subsequently asked her why she’d want to be with someone who was just out of their head the entire time. And she says she always knew. That she always loved who I really was and who I really could be." Emma seems to have placed her bets well because she and Jason have been thriving as a married couple for a quarter of a century.

They share two beautiful children: Lily, born in 2002, and Ruby, born in 2005. Yet Jason's biggest disappointment in his marriage seems to center on his children. Or rather, the children that he and Emma never had.

Jason Isaacs with his eldest daughter, Lily

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he was asked what his greatest disappointment was. The British actor responded, "That we waited so long to have children. We only have two."

Jason Isaacs with his wife Emma and youngest daughter, Ruby