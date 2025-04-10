What Is Coach Jason Kidd's Ethnicity? The Mavericks Legend's Roots May Surprise You Jason's career stats are well known, but his private life is a little more of a mystery. By Ivy Griffith Published April 10 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WFAA

Fans of the NBA will recognize Coach Jason Kidd, a former star player in his own right and the winning coach of the Dallas Mavericks. His winning record is well known, both as a player and as a coach. As a player, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

So it's safe to say that his career is fairly public information. But what do we know about his personal life, such as his ethnicity? Here's what we know about Jason's ethnicity and his family, including the wife and children he adores.

What is Coach Jason Kidd's ethnicity?

Jason was born on March 23, 1973, in San Francisco, Calif. Although he is known for basketball these days, he wasn't always on the court. Prior to second grade, Jason played soccer, switching over to basketball to play competitively. Jason's parents are Steve and Anne Kidd.

Steve is African American, and Anne is Irish American. Growing up, Jason idolized his father, along with basketball legend Magic Johnson. Jason is pretty private about his relationship with his mom, but he seems to have had a positive childhood and relationship with her growing up. As for his dad, Jason shared on the Mavericks' page: "My dad was a big part of my life. Not just being a father, but he was like a teammate. He traveled. He got the opportunity because of his job."

But his dad wasn't just a cheerleader, he was a teacher. Jason added, "He was critical of my games, but if you got to know my dad, he would talk to anybody. It didn’t matter if you were the owner of the team or you were someone who was a janitor. He loved to talk and laugh. So for him looking down to see where I got drafted, and today to see where I am as a head coach, I know he’s smiling.”

Here's what we know about Coach Kidd's career and personal life.

Jason's career has been an impressive one. He played for the NBA for 19 seasons, including three contracts with Dallas. He helped the Mavericks cruise to the 2011 NBA title, retiring from playing in 2013. Shortly after that, in 2013, he started coaching the Brooklyn Nets, according to his Mavericks profile.

He went on to coach the Milwaukee Bucks, earning the rank of third in NBA Coach of the Year voting after the 2014-15 season. In 2021, he was named the 10th coach of the Dallas Mavericks, returning to roost with the team he loved.

Meanwhile, as he was racking up career wins and milestones, he moved on to his second marriage in 2011. His current wife, Porschla Coleman, is a model. They share three children together: Chance, born in 2010; Noah, born in 2012; and Cooper, born in 2017.