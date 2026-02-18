Jay Manuel Has An Impressive Net Worth — What Is it? Jay was the creative director of 'America's Next Top Model' for nine seasons. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 18 2026, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of TV personality Jay Manuel were excited to learn that the former creative director of America's Next Top Model participated in a docuseries about the reality TV show, and now, they are curious about his net worth.

America's Next Top Model aired from 2003 to 2018, per Us Weekly, and Jay was featured on the program as aspiring models competed with each other for the chance to have a modeling career. Jay was also a judge on the show, but his contract was not renewed for its 19th season. So, what is Jay's net worth?

Jay Manuel has an impressive net worth.

Jay has amassed an impressive net worth as the host of America's Next Top Model. In addition to his work on the reality TV show, he has also worked as a stylist and makeup artist for Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Victoria's Secret, Vogue, Revlon, and CoverGirl.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jay's net worth is approximately $4 million. He was born in Springfield, Ill., in 1972, but Jay was raised in Toronto, Canada. He is of South African, Malaysian, Italian, and Czech descent and grew up with his adoptive parents before studying pre-med at York University. Jay later discovered his passion for the arts and joined the fashion scene in Toronto.

Jay Manuel CEO Jay Manuel Beauty, TV Host Net worth: $4 million Birthdate: Aug. 14, 1972 Birthplace: Springfield, Ill.; Raised in Toronto, Canada Education: Dr. Norman Bethune Collegiate Institute and York University.

Jay worked as the creative director on ANTM throughout the show's eighth season, and in 2011, he launched his women's clothing line, Attitude Jay Manuel, for Sears Canada with the help of supermodel Iman. In 2014, the businessman launched his cosmetics line, Jay Manuel Beauty. The cosmetics line was featured on HSN in 2015 and the UK's QVC shopping channel in 2016.

When did Jay Manuel leave 'ANTM'?

Jay told Us Weekly that he felt he needed to leave the show after Season 8, when he noticed the creativity of the show shifting, and he also had a falling out with the show's creator and host, model Tyra Banks. "There was a time when the creative of the show started to shift," he said. "We were supposed to be showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was, helping change the industry. But the show had evolved in a way I had never expected.”

One of his issues on the show was a photoshoot that wanted to feature the models' "race swapping." “That was something that was slowly depleting me and chipping away at my soul,” he said. “It was time to tell Tyra I wanted to leave the show.” “Tyra would always reinforce, ‘We need to keep it entertaining. We need to keep people watching.’ Of course, there were gobsmack moments where you watch, and you’re like, ‘Oof,'” Jay added. “But it was certainly not my place to tell them.”

"I knew that I had to tell her first," he said of telling Tyra he wanted to leave in an email. "So I sent her the email just expressing the utter gratitude for this opportunity and to be able to help her realize I was trying to move on in my own life and career.” He said she didn't respond for three days before she replied that she was "disappointed." Jay said that he was pressured to stay for another season, but in 2012, he was let go.