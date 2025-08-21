Celtics Star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested as Suspect in Violent Vegas Stabbing Jaylen's dad is a former boxer, now facing attempted murder charges. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 21 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, YouTube / @Marselles Brown

Making headlines is nothing new for Boston Celtics superstar player Jaylen Brown. The shooting guard is best known for his quick feet on the court, but he comes by it honestly with a father who has quick feet of his own, in a different sport. Unfortunately, those quick feet may have landed his father in trouble.

NBA star Jaylen's father, Quenten Marselles Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas in August 2025 as a suspect in a stabbing in Las Vegas. Here's what we know about the alleged stabbing and why people are a little confused by the incident.

Jaylen Brown's father has been arrested.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred during a disagreement over a parking spot in the parking lot of the All American Park in Las Vegas, on August 20, 2025.

The outlet reports that Marselles and the victim allegedly got into a verbal altercation over the parking spot. Something prompted Marselles, a former champion boxer, to draw a weapon, and he allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach.

TMZ says that he initially fled the scene, but was later apprehended and charged with attempted murder. The victim, a youth football coach, was rushed to the hospital. His condition was reported as "unknown."

Fans are a little confused by the incident.

According to TMZ and other outlets, Jaylen and his father are not close, and he was not aware of his father's arrest. Which begged the question, for many fans, "do we really care about this?" It's not unusual for news outlets to report on the relatives of famous people, including sports stars. But with Jaylen's career at its peak, everything surrounding him is headline fodder.

One fan responded to the DailyMail Sports USA post and elsewhere on TikTok about the arrest by asking, "Why are we hearing about this?" And another added, "Anything to make an NBA player look bad." Others wrote elsewhere on social media, "I'm really confused why this is news."

But when it comes to Marselles himself, people seem to be full of theories. Marselles was a successful boxer, with a career boasting a 33-18-1 record with 25 knockouts, according to TMZ. Boxers are often anecdotally known for their anger issues and "quick to violence" responses to altercations, which some online users have pointed out. One TikTok user wrote, "He was a boxer at some point so i wouldn't doubt it has smth to do with CTE."

CTE being "Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy," a brain condition characterized by poor impulse control and aggression and often attributed to high-impact sports, according to Cleveland Clinic. Of course, anything relating to a potential brain injury is just a theory. It's entirely possible Marselles just made some alleged poor decisions, unrelated to any root cause.