J.C. Escarra's Career Took Him From Uber to the Big Leagues, But What Is His Net Worth? By Ivy Griffith Published March 28 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET

Once upon a time, MLB star J.C. Escarra could have delivered you a pizza or driven you home from a bar. But those days are long behind him after he signed with the Yankees in 2025 for a jaw-dropping contract.

J.C.'s story is a true rags-to-riches tale of someone who worked hard and chased his dreams until he made it to the top. So what is his net worth? Here's what we know about the baseball star's net worth and the way he made it from working gig jobs to playing ball to sold-out crowds.

Here is J.C. Escarra's net worth.

Through all of his ups and downs, JC has earned an estimated net worth of $1 million to $2 million. J.C.'s mother traveled to the U.S. from Cuba as part of a mass migration event known as the Mariel boatlift when she was just a child, and his father also immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba when he was young. As adults, they met in New York, via Wikipedia. J.C. was born in Hialeah, Fla., on April 24, 1995, where he attended Mater Academy Charter School.

JC Escarra Baseball catcher Net worth: $1.5 million J.C. Escarra is a professional baseball player born to two Cuban immigrants. He worked odd jobs before signing with MLB and becoming a household name for his rise to stardom. Birthdate: April 24, 1995 Birthplace: Hialeah, Fla. Marriages: 1 (Jocelyn Escarra m. 2022-) Children: 1 (due 2025)

As an adult, JC focused on his dream to play Major League Baseball. In 2017, he was selected in the 15th round to play for the Baltimore Orioles. But in 2022, he was released from the team.

For the next few years, he played for independent and foreign leagues, working odd jobs to pay the bills. Then, in 2025, he made a triumphant return to MLB after being signed by the Yankees with an impressive contract.

J.C.'s humble beginnings highlight his impressive rise to the top.

When he announced his contract with the Yankees in 2025, J.C. opened up about the experiences he lived that led him to the pivotal moment. While J.C. was playing for independent leagues, he was only earning $400 every other week, according to the New York Post. So he knew he needed to do something else to bring home the bacon after he and his wife Jocelyn tied the knot in 2022.

So J.C. put his nose to the grindstone and he worked multiple jobs. Those jobs included driving for Uber, delivering food, measuring rooms for a local contractor, serving as a Little League coach for 8-year-olds, tutoring baseball, and even working as a substitute high school teacher.

In January 2024, J.C. signed a minor league contract with the Yankees that included spring training. In the 2025 spring training, J.C. worked hard to prove himself, and the Yankees offered him an $800,000 major league contract.

That not-insignificant salary was perfectly timed for J.C. and Jocelyn after they announced in December 2024 that they were expecting their first child together.