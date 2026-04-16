JD Vance Defends Erika Kirk Following Charlie Kirk’s Death: “They’re Lying About Her” “She is trying to make sure that Charlie's legacy doesn't die. And in that context, everybody is attacking her over everything, and they're lying about her. And it's one of the most disgraceful things that I've ever seen in public life. And I've seen a lot of crazy stuff in my life as a political leader." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 16 2026, 8:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA JD Vance and Erika Kirk

JD Vance has shown support for Erika Kirk and defended her against agitators who are attacking Charlie Kirk’s widow six months after his passing. Charlie was assassinated back in September, 2025 while speaking at a University in Utah. Since then, Erika Kirk has been subjected to public scrutiny, and her every move has come under the microscope.​

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JD Vance recently sat down for an interview with Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on April 14, 2026, in Athens, Georgia.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk accepts the Medal of Freedom on behalf of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was posthumously awarded by President Donald Trump

The Vice President addressed the distasteful remarks that netizens have targeted her with. He strongly criticized the instigators who accused Erika of not grieving the death of her husband. The widow of the slain conservative activist has faced a storm of criticism after she took the helm of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. How she dressed and interacted with the public made headlines for weeks following the death of her husband.

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JD Vance Rips Into Trolls After Erika Kirk Opts Out of Georgia Event

Vance also received criticism after he shared a lingering hug with Erika. Referring to keyboard warriors who claimed Erika was not “mourning right,” he said, “The people telling you that Erika wasn’t grieving her husband are full of s**t.”

He said, “She is trying to make sure that Charlie's legacy doesn't die. And in that context, everybody is attacking her over everything, and they're lying about her. And it's one of the most disgraceful things that I've ever seen in public life. And I've seen a lot of crazy stuff in my life as a political leader."

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Vance: The people telling you that Erika wasn’t grieving her husband are full of shit. pic.twitter.com/fRegO6kZji — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026 Source: X JD Vance criticizes trolls targeting Erika Kirk SOURCE: X/2ACYN

Social media users have frequently attacked Erika for looking overly cheerful following the death of her husband. Her husband’s memorial service was compared to a WWE wrestling event due to its energetic atmosphere. Erika was seen hugging and intimately interacting with her MAGA allies, including the President, which rubbed many people, including conservative influencers like Candace Owens, the wrong way.

Vance further explained that it’s not right to judge her from afar. Vance and his wife, Usha, were present with Erika as she processed the loss of her husband. ​“... I was there with her, I was holding her hand, my wife was hugging her while we loaded Charlie's body onto Air Force Two and said the Lord's Prayer,” Vance added.

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🔴 Erika Kirk on JD Vance hug: My love language is touchhttps://t.co/umcFzkjejh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 24, 2025 Source: X Erika Kirk receives scrutiny after hugging JD Vance for "too long" SOURCE: X/@TELEGRAPH

He expressed his frustration at the fact that Erika received condemnation from the public. He said he was worried that she wouldn’t be comfortable being present at a public conference. Erika had to withdraw from the Turning Point USA event at the last minute owing to recurring death threats.