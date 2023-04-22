Home > Viral News > Trending Source: tiktok Jeeps Have 'Easter Eggs' Hidden on the Vehicle and People are Dumbfounded They Never Noticed them Before Jeep vehicles have had these little surprises since their inception. Michael Santoro, hired as a designer in 1989, decided to slip an Easter egg into the decals of the Wrangler TJ. By Mark Pygas Apr. 22 2023, Updated 10:18 a.m. ET

Today, half of the Internet learned that Jeep vehicles have hidden 'Easter eggs' on them. Apparently, the other half already knew but didn't bother to tell us.

As Joel Feder of Motor Authority explains, Jeep vehicles have had these little surprises since the 90s. Michael Santoro, hired as a designer in 1989, decided to slip an Easter egg into the Wrangler TJ. Since then, pretty much every Jeep vehicle has included at least one Easter Egg. According to Mopar Insiders, the Easter eggs can be found on each of the brand’s vehicles.

Not everyone was aware of this fact, though, as a TikTok by jackiefoster40 recently revealed. The user discovered a spider hidden in his fuel tank and decided to share the Easter egg in a video. "So I bought my first car, and a fun fact about Jeeps is that they have a hidden animal which is called an Easter egg," the user said. "I couldn't find my Easter egg for the longest time, and one day I was pumping my gas, and I saw this spider coming at me, and I thought 'oh my god', and then I realized it was my Easter egg."

Now, TikTok users have been looking a little closer at their jeeps to discover the Easter eggs hidden in their cars. Most of them posted jackiefoster40's original narration over their videos to explain what was going on. This user found a cute little lizard.

This user found multiple Easter eggs, including Bigfoot and a miniature grill in the headlights.

Others found jeeps on their jeeps among other Easter eggs.

This user found a dinosaur skull on their floor.

Some people have even found a tiny pair of flip flips on their cars.

Everyone is having a lot of fun trying to find their Easter egg.

@kennedankk We searched the trackhawk for 30 minutes before I found it in the headlight ♬ original sound - jackiefoster40

These users found snakes, among other things.

So. Many. Animals.

If you can't find the Easter eggs in your vehicles, then NowCar.com put together a handy guide that seems to cover most of them.