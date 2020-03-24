Don't Build the Dog House in 'Animal Crossing' — PETA Claims It's Not Vegan

"Fishing isn’t vegan! You shouldn’t fish in real life, so you shouldn’t do so in the game, either," the article reads, continuing to blame the poor owl Blathers for this apparent exploitation. "Blathers would like to build a museum of fish and insects on your island. Don’t let him do it!"

And while most would criticize Tom Nook first and foremost for the capitalist empire he's amassed throughout the game, PETA actually recommends you shouldn't be so hard on him.