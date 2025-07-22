Actor Jeff Daniels Has Never Been Shy About Stating His Political Opinions Jeff Daniels has been anti-Trump for as long as he's been around. By Joseph Allen Updated July 22 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of decades in Hollywood, Jeff Daniels has been in great movies and terrible ones. He's done everything from Dumb and Dumber to The Newsroom, with dozens of projects in between. Like many actors, and people more generally, Jeff also has plenty of opinions about things that have nothing to do with acting.

Following recent comments that he made about the president, many people are wondering what Jeff's broader politics are. Here's what we know.

What are Jeff Daniels's politics?

Jeff's politics are pretty squarely liberal, and he hasn't exactly been shy about it. He endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and even narrated an ad on his behalf. More recently, he's been outspoken about what he hopes will happen to the wealthy Republicans who supported Trump. “But when Mitch [McConnell] started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming,” Jeff said during an interview with Nicole Wallace for her podcast The Best People.

“The new America that is diverse and treats everyone with equality and respect and dignity, you know, kind of like Jesus did. We’re ready for that," he continued. “And Mitch and company could see it coming. They were going to be the minority, so they just started and then here we are, and now you got it, and now you’re losing money," the actor added, suggesting that Republicans paved the way for Trump because they didn't want to get taxed.

Nicole then chimed in to point out that the tariffs Trump instituted would hurt states he won, including Michigan. Jeff agreed, saying he thought the tariffs would ultimately be the most damaging for Trump. “Which I think, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to do it,” Jeff said. “‘Wait a minute, the grocery bill is what? $180 more? I can’t get that car that we have to have unless I pay another $8,000. What? Who do I blame for that? Who do I see about that?’ One person.”

Actor Jeff Daniels on Donald Trump’s 2nd term: “We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law. We’ve normalized verbal abuse. We’ve normalized bullying. Out the window goes character, integrity. We’re supposed to elect the best of us, not the… pic.twitter.com/6ghI3moHB1 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 21, 2025

Jeff also added that the president was a "snake oil salesman," and the two discussed how much decency the country seemed to have lost in search of lower grocery prices. Clearly, then, Jeff doesn't have any positive feelings about the president, and isn't exactly afraid to share what he thinks. It seems like his history in politics has largely been left-leaning, although he's gotten more outspoken with age.

While we might not have a perfect record of every moment of Jeff's political history, it's not exactly hard to figure out how he feels about the current president. Like many people who didn't vote for him, and even some who did, he's unhappy with the president.