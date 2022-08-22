Jeff Jarrett Has Made Millions Thanks to His Successful Wrestling Career
If you're a fan of the Continental Wrestling Association, the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), World Wrestling All-Stars, NWA: Total Nonstop Action (now Impact Wrestling), Global Force Wrestling, or Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, odds are that you know who Jeff Jarrett is. Over the last nearly four decades, Jeff has become one of the most formidable forces in the history of professional wrestling, and his sheer amount of accolades in the sport attests to that, as well.
Nowadays, Jeff is making headlines because of his latest career decision: departing from the WWE. Many fans are curious about Jeff's reasoning behind the decision as well as whether he has enough of a financial cushion to substantiate giving up his professional work. With that being said, what is Jeff's net worth? On top of that, why did he decide to leave the WWE? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What is Jeff Jarrett's net worth?
When you've impacted the entire scope of professional wrestling to the extent that Jeff has throughout his career, it goes without saying that you've probably made quite a bit of money throughout that time. In Jeff's case, his net worth sits high in the millions, which means that he's likely more than financially stable enough to substantiate departing from the WWE.
Jeff Jarrett
Professional wrestler
Net worth: $15 million
Jeff Jarrett is an American professional wrestler who has worked with virtually every major wrestling organization in the U.S. over the course of the last half-century. He has a net worth of roughy $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Birthdate: July 14, 1967
Birthplace: Hendersonville, Tn.
Birth name: Jeffrey Leonard Jarrett
Father: Jerry Jarrett
Mother: Deborah Jarrett
Marriages: Jill Gregory (1992-2007, deceased), Karen Jarrett (2010-present)
Children: Three daughters named Joslyn, Jaclyn, and Jerlyn Jarrett
Why did Jeff Jarrett leave WWE?
According to PWInsider, Jeff has departed from his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events with WWE, with sources for the publication alleging that his last day of work was August 19, 2022. As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed reasoning behind why Jeff made this decision.
The star has been in and out with his WWE involvement over the last few years especially. After leaving the ring, Jeff first worked as a producer and a member of WWE’s creative team, but he departed from that role at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2022, however, he rejoined the organization as its SVP and worked with them until his August departure. Jeff's most recent live appearance was at SummerSlam 2022, where he served as a referee for the Street Profits vs. Usos match.