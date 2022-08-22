Jeff Jarrett Has Made Millions Thanks to His Successful Wrestling Career

The star has been in and out with his WWE involvement over the last few years especially. After leaving the ring, Jeff first worked as a producer and a member of WWE’s creative team, but he departed from that role at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2022, however, he rejoined the organization as its SVP and worked with them until his August departure. Jeff's most recent live appearance was at SummerSlam 2022, where he served as a referee for the Street Profits vs. Usos match.