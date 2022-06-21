WWE Star Rhea Ripley Pulls out of the 'Money in the Bank' Event, Is Replaced by Carmella
On Monday, June 20, 2022, it was announced that Carmella will replace Rhea Ripley at the WWE 'Raw' women's title match at the Money in the Bank event. It's understood that Rhea got pulled from the event because of a medical issue.
Rhea was scheduled to fight Bianca Belair, the 33-year-old paragon who scored a WWE 'Raw' Women's Championship title in April 2022. What happened to Rhea? When will she return to the ring?
What happened to Rhea Ripley?
On June 5, 2022, Rhea Ripley and the rest of the Judgment Day, Damian Priest and Edge, made mincemeat of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan during a six-person tag team match held as part of the WWE Hell in a Cell.
Donning a purple and black top, a spiky choker, and a pair of leather hot pants accentuating her tattoo-covered legs, Rhea beat fellow wrestling superstar Liv Morgan to a pulp. But things soon took a turn.
Rhea recently took to Twitter to confirm that she had to get dental work done after knocking her teeth loose with her own knee during a Fatal 4Way match in June 2022. In the tweet, she applauded the work of the Anderson Family Dental practice in Winter Park, Fla.
Although Rhea seems to be on the mend, she won't be "medically cleared" in time to appear at Money in the Bank.
Rhea Ripley started competing in the 2010s and joined the WWE in 2017.
Rhea made her professional debut at the RCW Mean Street Mayhem 6, produced by Riot City Wrestling, on June 29, 2013, and she never looked back.
Rhea became the first NXT U.K. Women's Champion in June 2018. An adroit wrestler, she won the NXT Women's Championship on Dec. 18, 2019, after defeating Shayna Baszler. She became the Raw Women's Champion in the first half of 2021. She was crowned as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in September 2021.
During her nearly 10-year wrestling career, Rhea has had to face all sorts of health complications. In December 2020, she badly injured her ear during a match against Toni Storm. In November 2020, she had to tackle a similar issue. During a match against Io Shirai, she badly cut her earlobe.
Rhea has also spoken about her experiences with body dysmorphia in the past. "I feel like I have really bad body dysmorphia," she said in a November 2020 episode of the Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast.
She discussed overcoming self-harm in the same episode. In the past, Rhea also made the headlines by proclaiming that she doesn't use steroids out of fear of dying too young.
Hopefully, Rhea recovers quickly and fans see her back in the ring soon.