Jenna Elfman Is Leaving 'Shifting Gears,' and the Reason Why Has Fans Emotional Matt and Eve both had some major revelations to share with one another. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Shifting Gears Season 2. When Tim Allen came back to the family sitcom world with Shifting Gears, the expectations were high. And ABC delivered. With Jenna Elfman at his side and a cast of stars, Shifting Gears became an instant fan favorite full of heart and soul, delivering some real-world heartache alongside laughs.

But as Season 2 came to a close, we learned that Jenna's character would be leaving, and it left an Eve-sized hole in our hearts. Here's what we know about Jenna's departure from the show, and why fans were alarmed to learn that Shifting Gears was going on hiatus at the end of 2025.

Why is Jenna Elfman leaving 'Shifting Gears'?

Throughout Season 2 of Shifting Gears, it seems as though Eve (Jenna) and Matt (Tim) were on the road to taking their relationship to the next level. They were getting along, things were sailing relatively smoothly, and it looked like the season might kick off with a commitment. And then, Eve dropped the bomb.

In Season 2's finale, "Nutcrackers," Matt confessed his feelings to Eve and tried to explain what that meant. Unfortunately, Eve had some news of her own: She was leaving to work as a choreographer for a K-pop band. First, she was headed to Korea, and then to Europe, and she'd be gone for a long time.

Eve suggested trying to make a long-distance relationship work, but Matt wasn't on board. Their bittersweet revelations ended with a hug, and then Eve confessed that she loved Matt, too. Unfortunately, Eve is leaving for the foreseeable future, which means that Jenna's off the show.

'Shifting Gears' went on hiatus at the end of 2025, and here's why.

But Eve did suggest that she would be back between legs of the K-pop band's tours, so we're not done with her for good. Just for the next little bit, at least. It's a heartbreaking departure, but now we get to see where Matt's life evolves without Eve, and that could get interesting.

However, fans were a little distracted from Eve's departure by learning that the series was going on hiatus in late 2025. Some seemed to believe that this was a bad sign for the future, and it meant that the show was on the rocks.

But never fear. As Just Jared notes, it's very common for sitcoms to take a break over the holidays. Perhaps we're all so removed from what that used to look like since we stream most of our television now, but it's pretty "business as usual." After all, the actors and crew all need some time at home with their families; you can't live on the set.

