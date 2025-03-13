Jenna Elfman’s Choice in TV and Film Roles Has Earned Her an Impressive Net Worth The 'Dharma & Greg' star continues working with over 30 years in the entertainment industry. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 13 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Golden Globe winner Jenna Elfman is a generational treasure. If you were raised correctly in the '90s, you likely remember her on her hit ABC show, Dharma & Greg, playing Dharma Montgomery alongside Thomas Gibson. Jenna's role as Dharma parlayed into a television and film career in various roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna's perseverance has landed her a career she loves and a thriving bank account. So, what is the TV queen's net worth? Let's find out!

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jenna Elfman's net worth?

Jenna's net worth stands at $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Her net worth comes from an acting career that spans decades, starting with her first TV appearance in Murder She Wrote in 1992. She continued booking roles in the short-lived series The Townies, followed by one-off appearances in Murder One, Almost Perfect, NYPD Blue, and The Single Guy.

Then, in 1999, Jenna landed her breakout leading role as yoga instructor Dharma in Dharma & Greg, which aired on ABC for five seasons and earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna's other acting credits include films like EdTV, Keeping the Faith, and Friends With Benefits. She has also dabbled into producing on Dharma & Greg, Touched, Courting Alex, and Accidentally on Purpose. Jenna's work in front of and behind the scenes has paid off through her real estate endeavors. In 2020, she sold her $2.2 million home in Los Feliz, Calif. for $4.6 million and bought another home in Austin, Texas for roughly $2 million. Jenna then rented her Austin home in April 2024 for $13,500 per month.

Jenna Elfman Actor and Producer Net worth: $12 million Jenna Elfman is an actor and producer known for her an American actress. She is best known for her leading role as Dharma on the ABC sitcom Dharma & Greg (1997–2002), for which she received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 1999, and three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Birth date: Sept. 30, 1971 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Jenna Butala Father: Richard Wayne Butala Mother: Sue Grace Butala Children: 2

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jenna Elfman married?

Jenna has been married throughout most of her career. In 1991, she met Bodhi Elfman, who would eventually become her husband, in 1991 when they were both auditioning for a Sprite commercial. Four years later, they married in 1995. Her marriage to Bodhi introduced her to Scientology.

Jenna has been involved in multiple Scientology initiatives and was a keynote speaker at the Human Rights Hero Award event, organized by the Scientology-affiliated groups Youth for Human Rights International and Artists for Human Rights. Additionally, she co-hosted the 2008 Scientology-affiliated New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Project Charity Event.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna has defended her support of Scientology over the years, stating her belief has made her and her husband's marriage stronger and told People it was "a huge part of what helps keep our communication going." She also said the ongoing criticism the religion faces is something she's tired of tolerating. “The controversy is boring," Jenna told Us Weekly in March 2020. "It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.”