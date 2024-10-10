Don't Worry RHONY Fans, Rebecca Minkoff Is Not "Praying to L. Ron Hubbard" or Whatever

In his book Science of Survival, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard addressed the existence of God. He said that "the concept of God is expressed as the Eighth Dynamic, the urge toward existence as infinity." In other words, the Eighth Dynamic is infinity, which is further described as embracing the "allness of all." This is quite the word salad.

Scientology does not expect its members to rely on faith, but rather training, or as they call it, auditing. Part of this process involves answering a series of questions meant to help members become more aware of their true nature. This is the part of Scientology that speaks to Rebecca Minkoff, who joined the RHONY cast in Season 15. Will this add more drama?

Source: Mega

Could Rebecca Minkoff's love of Scientology bring even more drama to 'RHONY'? Probably not.

As Rebecca told The New York Times in June 2021, she is completely transparent about what she believes in, but it's not her job to proselytize. Speaking of her beliefs, Rebecca identifies as both Jewish and a Scientologist which most people find to be perplexing. "I think there's a lot of confusion when people hear the word 'religion,'" she said. "Immediately you hear that I pray to L. Ron Hubbard." That's not it at all.

She studies Scientology through the classes they offer, stating that it helps her stay centered. "I don't have all the answers," said Rebecca. "When I need someone, it was a place for me to go get some answers." Instead of addressing all of the negative press Scientology has gotten, Rebecca alluded to "horrific misinformation," then said she treats it like a "self-improvement philosophy."

Rebecca Minkoff's 'RHONY' castmates have had mixed reactions to her beliefs.

We didn't have to wait long to hear what Rebecca's castmates had to say about her religion. In Episode 2, Brynn Whitfield asked the designer what they should say if the press asked about Scientology. Rebecca suggested they either refuse to comment or simply send them over to her. Because Brynn is a publicist, she reminded Rebecca that a "no comment" isn't sufficient. "I just tell people, ‘If you’re curious, read a book.’ That’s it," replied Rebecca.

Fellow designer Jenna Lyons was a bit more diplomatic when it came to her opinion. "Every single religion or organized religion has an extreme version of it, and if you only look at that, that’s not really a fair assessment," she said in a confessional.