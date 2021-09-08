Some of TikTok's Biggest Stars Are Facing Backlash Over Scientology Necklaces

Some of TikTok's Biggest Stars Are Facing Backlash Over Scientology NecklacesBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 8 2021, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
The youngest Jonas brother has caused some of TikTok's biggest stars quite a bit of trouble. Frankie Jonas posted a video that has since been deleted in which he posed with a gaudy necklace, and asked others to do the same. He also added a photo montage of all the TikTok stars that he'd managed to fool with the trick, including Lil Huddy, Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck and Suni Lee. Now that the necklace has become the subject of controversy, some want to know what it means.
What is the meaning behind the Scientology necklaces?
Scientology necklaces are chains with the symbol for Scientology hanging on them. The symbol features two triangles that are sitting on top of one another, as well as a curved 'S' that snakes through both shapes. Usually, the people who wear the necklaces are supporters of the religion, but that likely wasn't the case for many of the TikTok stars who posed with them.
Some people may have been confused by the backlash that the TikTok stars faced for posing with the necklaces, but as soon as you understand the dark underbelly of Scientology, it becomes clear why they were criticized. Frankie tricked these other TikTok users into posting with the chains, but Scientology is widely believed to be a harmful religion, and the TikTok stars who posed with the necklaces probably should have been more careful before taking their photos.
Why do people disapprove of Scientology?
Although some may see it as a legitimate religion, those who study Scientology closely typically recognize that it has many of the qualities of a cult, and often siphons off the money of its wealthiest members for use inside the church. Those who become involved in the church often disconnect from their friends and family and begin devoting all of their time to religion.
Although the influencers didn't know what they were doing, it would obviously be harmful if their post inadvertently got someone involved in a religion that many people have trouble escaping from. Scientology is not a normal religion, and while Frankie's prank was undeniably hilarious, it also highlights how willing influencers are to hop on trends before fully understanding what they mean.
Plenty of people found the prank hilarious.
Although Charli and the other TikTok stars who posed with the necklace are facing some backlash, there are other users who find the whole thing pretty funny. Frankie may not be a member of the Jonas Brothers, but he is using his internet fame to cause plenty of mischief, and he's directing that mischief at some of the most popular people on TikTok, who are often the ones setting the trends that other users take part in.
It just goes to show that every user, whether they have millions of followers or hundreds, should be careful about what they get involved. You never want to wind up promoting a cult-like religion on accident. As these TikTok stars now know, the backlash from that kind of mistake can be pretty tough to take.