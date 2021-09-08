Some of TikTok's Biggest Stars Are Facing Backlash Over Scientology Necklaces

Although Charli and the other TikTok stars who posed with the necklace are facing some backlash, there are other users who find the whole thing pretty funny. Frankie may not be a member of the Jonas Brothers, but he is using his internet fame to cause plenty of mischief, and he's directing that mischief at some of the most popular people on TikTok, who are often the ones setting the trends that other users take part in.