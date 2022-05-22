It’s Not Looking Good for Charlie on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

As we saw in April 24’s “Mourning Cloak,” Morgan (Lennie James) sends Charlie into Strand’s tower on a mission to disable the beacon, so that the horde of walkers around the tower would clear.

Once Charlie gets in the tower, Howard (Omid Abtahi) tests her by sending her to fix a damaged elevator in an area prone to radiation. Charlie does so with the help of Ali (Ashton Arbab), a ranger trainee, and the two start falling for one another as they carry out the task.