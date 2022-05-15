Fans Want Morgan to Leave ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ but Will He?

Good news, Lennie James fans. As Undead Walking reported last week, there’s no reason to think the actor is leaving Fear the Walking Dead. So barring some sort of closely-guarded plot twist for the character, we can expect to see Morgan for episodes to come.

On IMDb, Lennie is credited in the last four episodes of Season 7 — including “The Fact,” the episode airing tonight, Sunday, May 15 — and the first episode of Season 8.